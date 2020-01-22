Super Bowl 2020: Watch Mr. Peanut Die in New Commercial

The closer Super Bowl 2020 gets, the more epic ads fans will start seeing emerge, and now we have a brand new Planters commercial that sees the company’s longtime mascot, Mr. Peanut, die. In the ad, Mr. Peanut, who has been the face — and shell and top hat — of Planters since 1916, is on a road trip in the giant NUTmobile (similar to Oscar Meyer’s Wienermobile) with action star Wesley Snipes and comedy actor, Matt Walsh. The vehicle has an accident and drives off a cliff, with the three friends narrowly escaping by fleeing the doomed legumes on wheels, and grabbing hold of a branch.

However, the branch starts to crack, and rather than see all three men perish, Mr. Peanut sacrifices himself to save Snipes and Walsh. After his road trip partners plead with him not to, Mr. Peanut releases his grip, and plunges to the earth below, landing atop the crushed NUTmobile.

For a moment, it seems that everything could work out ok, but then the vehicle explodes into flames, seemingly confirming that Mr. Peanut is now, in fact, roasted.

In a statement on the tragic news, Samantha Hess, PLANTERS Brand Manager at Kraft Heinz, said, “It’s with heavy hearts that we confirm MR. PEANUT has passed away at 104 years old. He will be remembered as the legume who always brought people together for nutty adventures and a good time. We encourage fans to tune in to MR. PEANUT’s funeral during the third quarter of the Super Bowl to celebrate his life.”

Walsh also commented on the loss of Mr. Peanut, saying, “MR. PEANUT was more than just a friend – he was a hero. His passing has shook me to my core. I’ll do my best to honor his legacy and be there for my friends like he was always there for me even until our last wild ride together. I’ll pay my last respects during his funeral on Super Bowl Sunday. I encourage our entire nation to do the same.”

As fans mourn the death of the sophisticated nutshell, Planters encourages them to keep an eye out for the NUTmobile, which will be traveling the nation ahead of the Super Bowl. If spotted, fans can receive a commemorative pin celebrating the life of Mr. Peanut while visiting.

Fans can also show their support by sharing the black crying monocle and their favorite memory of Mr. Peanut, on social media by using the hashtag “#RIPeanut.”

Photo Credit: Planters / YouTube