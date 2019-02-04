Super Bowl 2019: Twitter Compares Adam Levine’s Tank to Pillow, Curtain Print

When Adam Levine and Maroon 5 took the stage at the Super Bowl LIII halftime show, Levine was wearing about four more layers of clothing than when they finished about 13 minutes later.

Toward the end of the performance, after singing hits like “Harder to Breathe,” “This Love,” “Girls Like You,” “She Will Be Loved” and some performances from Travis Scott and Big Boi, the frontman had stripped from his trenchcoat and two other jackets to reveal a unique tank top — that the internet had a lot of fun poking fun at, comparing it to ugly ’70s decor.

After Levine threw the ATLiens jacket he wore during Big Boi’s performance into the crowd and launched into the band’s hit “Sugar,” Twitter lit up with reactions to his geometric-print brown tank.

Many compared the outfit to pillows and curtains around their homes, holding said decor up to the screen during the performance.

“YALL as soon as I saw Adam Levine’s shirt I said it looked like some 70s home decorate hen facebook backed me up,” one Twitter user wrote, sharing an image of a pillow being held up next to Levine on screen.

YALL as soon as I saw Adam Levine’s shirt I said it looked like some 70s home decor, then facebook backed me up pic.twitter.com/nZp99NfdT4 — Morgan Jordal (@morganjordal) February 4, 2019

A Facebook user shared an image of his curtains next to Levine, writing, “Why is he wearing my curtains??”

I saw this on Facebook right after I saw your tweet!! pic.twitter.com/Fl6lJ65A00 — Destiny 💙💎🌊 (@TinyPoetress) February 4, 2019

“[Adam Levine’s] shirt so reminds me of one of our pillows,” someone else tweeted.

Another person shared an image of an armchair that looked similar to the shirt. “I have the same look….in a chair!” they said.

Eventually, Levine took the shirt off — although viewers couldn’t help but discuss the double standard of Levine baring it all after the infamous Justin Timberlake-Janet Jackson wardrobe malfunction during the halftime show in 2004.

Overall, social media had a tepid reaction to Maroon 5’s halftime show, which featured plenty of pyrotechnics and guest performances (even from SpongeBob SquarePants and company) but lacked in enthusiasm. The game was equally as disappointing for many fans who were eager to see a Tom Brady-Jared Goff shootout. Although the New England Patriots won the game, it was the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in NFL history with a final score of 13-3.

Photo credit: Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty