Super Bowl 2019: ‘Teen Mom’ Alum Farrah Abraham Reveals Racy NFL Photo

Farrah Abraham is spending her Super Bowl Sunday wondering about the racier aspects of live sporting events than the game itself.

The former Teen Mom star, 27, celebrated the lead up to the big game between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams by sharing a topless photo of herself on Instagram, in which her chest is obscured by a football.

“Where’s the streakers on the Field?!” Abraham captioned the photo, adding the hashtags “Super Bowl,” “Super Bowl 53” and “Atlanta,” where the game is being held.

While there were plenty of followers paying the MTV personality compliments on the sultry shoot, others thought the Ex on the Beach star should think twice before posting that kind of content publicly.

“Dear Farrah, Put some clothes on and parent your child,” one follower snarked of Abraham’s 9-year-old daughter Sophia, “Sincerely, the rest of the world.”

“Why what is the point of this!!” another added.

If Abraham was getting any ideas about taking to the field to herself, she might want to think twice.

After being arrested in June for an altercation at the Beverly Hills Hotel, the reality personality pleaded guilty in August to charges of trespassing, battery and resisting arrest and was sentenced to two years of probation and 50 hours of community service.

Following the sentence being handed down, Abraham told The Blast, “I’m just moving on with my life, working on my TV stuff … Go, women! I’m not guilty. I don’t need a criminal record. I’m not like the other Teen Moms! I don’t think it’s funny when other people are bullied or harassed. I am a victim and that is why I am here. I just don’t want to be victimized and charged for something false on my record.”

She also came under fire last week for sharing a video of her young daughter dancing in her underwear on Snapchat, a choice she defended to TMZ after being asked about the backlash.

“I know my daughter and I are living our best lives wearing Calvin Kleins,” she told the outlet of the video Wednesday, adding that she didn’t find the clip to be inappropriate as it was filmed in a public fitting area in a Nordstrom.

The Los Angeles Rams face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sunday.

Photo credit: GP/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images