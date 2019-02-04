Super Bowl 2019: New England Patriots Beat Los Angeles Rams

Super Bowl LIII unfolded in a way no one could predicted, with just six combined total points through the first three quarters. In the end, the New England Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl by beating the Los Angles Rams, 13-3.

The game started slowly. Although the Patriots dominated time of possession in the first half, they only mustered a field goal. The Rams finally got on the board in the third quarter, adding their own field goal. With just six points between the two teams, it was the lowest-scoring Super Bowl through three quarters in history, and the first without any touchdowns.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two teams combined for 13 punts through those three quarters. The Rams did not even have a drive that did not end in a punt until they got their field foal in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Patriots finally scored a touchdown. The Rams appeared to be marching down the field during the following drive, but quarterback Jared Goff tossed an interception to Stephon Gilmore. After that, the Patriots ate up the clock to get kicker Stephen Gostkowski into field goal range. Gostkowski eked the ball through the uprights to bring the score 13-3.

Super Bowl LIII was the third consecutive appearance for the Patriots and first for the Rams since Super Bowl XXXVI in 2002. Just like Super Bowl XXXVI, the game ended with a Patriots victory.

This was the sixth Super Bowl victory for the Patriots, and ended with their biggest margin of victory. Their previous win, during Super Bowl XLIX, ended with a 34-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in the only Super Bowl to go to overtime.

Brady finished the game with 21 completions for 262 yards, and an interception. Both quarterbacks in the game did not throw a touchdown pass.

The top runner for the Patriots was Sony Michel, who had 94 yards on 18 carries. Julian Edelman was the top receiver with 141 yards on 10 receptions.

The halftime show featured performances from the group Maroon 5 and rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi. One of the highlights was a brief tribute to SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg, who died in November after a battle with ALS.

The performance crammed nine songs into 15 minutes, with Maroon 5 kicking things off with “Harder to Breathe” and “This Love.” Scott then performed “Sicko Mode,” before Maroon 5 ran through “Girls Like You” and “She Will Be Loved.” Big Boi performed “The Way You Move” before Maroon 5 finished with “Sugar” and “Moves Like Jagger.”

Photo credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images