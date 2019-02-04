Super Bowl 2019: LA Rams Fans Sound off on New England Patriots’ Win

Los Angeles Rams fans are rolling their eyes at a lackluster performance of their team against the New England Patriots in Sunday’s Super Bowl LIII.

In the lowest-scoring Super Bowl ever at 13-3, the Patriots walked away with a victory, having scored their final 10 points in the last few minutes of the final quarter. This was Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s sixth Super Bowl victory, but he insisted following the victory that he had not changed his mind following the win.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Following the game, Rams coach Sean McVay took responsibility for the loss, saying at the press conference, “It was mostly a result of me doing a poor job calling the plays and not giving us a chance to win.”

The youngest head coach to ever make a Super Bowl at just 33, McVay said he felt “numb” after the game, adding, “I don’t know how you ever get over this.”

As another viewer put it, “The Rams defense showed up, but unfortunately for them the Patriot’s defense also showed up with just enough of their offense showed up.”

The Rams defense showed up, but unfortunately for them the Patriot’s defense also showed up with just enough of their offense showed up. #PatsNation #Patriots #RamsVsPatriots #SuperBowl #StillHere — Jose Ramos (@Onliromeo) February 4, 2019

Other fans declared the night a draw, as both teams fans had to sit through the slow-moving game and widely-panned Maroon 5 halftime show.

“The Rams didn’t lose tonight, we did, for having to sit through that boring game [Super Bowl],” one viewer joked.

The Rams didn’t lose tonight, we did, for having to sit through that boring game #SuperBowl — Rhema (@PrettyMuchDaria) February 4, 2019

Other fans made their disappointment know a bit more bluntly, with one Rams fan writing, “I was really hoping to see a rams victory [Rams] [Super Bowl].”

I was really hoping to see a rams victory #Rams #SuperBowl — Henry Mills (@pieiscoolio) February 4, 2019

“I know the [Rams] defense played great but the offense let them down,” another fan analyzed about how the team came to lose out in the fourth.

Still other viewers were looking forward to a possible win from the Rams due totally to their hatred for the Patriots.

“I was really hoping for a Rams win so I wouldn’t have to see Tom Brady’s smug face all over my TV,” one joked.

I was really hoping for a Rams win so I wouldn’t have to see Tom Brady’s smug face all over my TV. #SuperBowl — Maximillian (@mxpplrsk) February 4, 2019

Photo credit: L.A. Rams