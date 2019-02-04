Super Bowl 2019: ‘DWTS’ Alums Nick and Vanessa Lachey Cheer on LA Rams

Nick and Vanessa Lachey may have come to the Golden Coast later in life, but the couple is definitely cheering on the Los Angeles Rams as they square off against the New England Patriots in Sunday’s Super Bowl LIII.

The Dancing With the Stars alums showed their Rams pride on Instagram ahead of the big game, posing in sports gear and showcasing their enthusiasm with spunky poses.

“Let’s Go RAMS!!!” Vanessa captioned the photo. “[Nick Lachey] has been a [Rams] fan since 1984 when he first saw them play. Now they’re here in our town!!! ANNNDDD they have one of our Favorite Bengals (and people) [Andrew Whitworth]!!! Let’s do THIS!”

She added in a relatable post script, “PS, I’m sooooo comfortable cause my jeans come up 2 inches above my belly button! Haha! Holdin in ALL of the FOOD!”

The couple, who wed in 2011, share three kids together — Camden, 6, Pheonix, 2, and Brooklyn, 4 — and dated on and off for five years prior to tying the knot.

In a recent interview, Vanessa told Us Weekly that the key to her relationship’s longevity is continuing to put in the work.

“I see it as a working marriage, and don’t mean like a job working, but we have to constantly work at it,” the TV personality said. “I was just telling my girlfriend last night: We don’t settle or run; we go head-on with the problem. We communicate, we talk things through and we listen to the other person. We both know exactly what we want out of life and that’s each other, so we’re gonna make it work.”

She added that the many years they spent together before forming their own family is another benefit for the couple. “We had set a foundation,” the former Total Request Live host said, referring to their five-year relationship prior to walking down the aisle. “We traveled the world. I got to go to album release parties and concerts. And now I get to be a mom and raise little people!”

That doesn’t mean that being parents to three little ones isn’t tough. Vanessa told PopCulture.com over the holidays that while the couple feels “especially grateful” around the holidays, their ‘dream gift’ would be “a mommy and daddy day where we could sleep in and catch up around the house.”

“That sounds perfect!” she mused.

Photo credit: Instagram/Vanessa Lachey