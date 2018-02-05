Super Bowl LII: People Stand for National Anthem in Their Homes

All of the players for the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles stood for the National Anthem before Sunday’s Super Bowl LII and they were not alone.

People across the U.S. posted photos of themselves standing at home. Others stood at bars and parties to show their patriotism.

White people standing in a bar for the national anthem pic.twitter.com/AHFGThQnQ3 — Thad Thaddington (@YoungQwan) February 4, 2018



Supporting our National Anthem! The whole party standing! #FamilyGreatly pic.twitter.com/QCwuqjUWUf — Jessica Alatorre (@j_alatorre) February 4, 2018



The National Anthem protest became a political hot topic after President Donald Trump suggested NFL owners should fire players who do not stand. Trump referenced the protest in his statement before the game.

“Though many of our Nation’s service members are unable to be home with family and friends to enjoy this evening’s American tradition, they are always in our thoughts and prayers,” Trump said. “We owe these heroes the greatest respect for defending out liberty and our American way of life. Their sacrifice is stitched into each star and every stripe of our Star-Spangled Banner. We hold them in our hearts and thank them for our freedom as we proudly stand for the National Anthem.”

The protest started at the beginning of the 2016 season, when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeled to protest racial inequality. Other players joined him, but a majority of the league did not protest until Trump made his comments.