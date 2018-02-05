Demonstrators Protest Police Violence Ahead of Super Bowl

At least 20 protesters against police brutality and racism gathered at light rail tracks near U.S. Bank Stadium, about two hours before Super Bowl LII kicked off in Minneapolis.

According to the Star Tribune, the protesters made a human blockade on the rail. They chanted against “police brutality, corporate greed and racism.” They wore hoodies with “You Can’t Play with Black Lives” across their chests.

We shut down the light rail and some of our people took arrests. Donate now to our bail fund to support our people!!https://t.co/m8cEFh8omZ#SBLIIBlackOut pic.twitter.com/KELBBFLqIE — Black Visions Collective (@BlackLivesMpls) February 4, 2018

Black Visions Collective, a Black Lives Matter group in Minneapolis, organized the protest. The group asked its Twitter followers to donate to their bail fund, which has already raised $5,596.

One of the protesters used a U-shaped lock to attach himself to a steel rail, which halted train traffic for a short time.

Police told the group to disperse at around 3:45 p.m., using a blowhorn. Just before 4 p.m., the fire personnel and officers started pulling the protesters apart and arrested some of them. They were taken to a nearby Metro Transit bus.

The protesters also changed “Whose streets? Our streets,” and “Shut it down!”

We’re not worried about those billions of dollars they spent on the Super Bowl, we want them to invest in our communities,” Minneapolis NAACP President Jason Sole told Unicorn Riot at the protest. “We’re here to shut it down.”

Despite the disruption, Metro Transit said they were sure all ticket holders would get to the game on time.

Before the game, Minneapolis police said they would support citizens’ rights to protest.

“The Minneapolis Police Department has a long history of respecting people’s 1st Amendment rights while balancing the needs for public safety,” police said in a statement to the Star Tribune. “Any response to demonstrations will be done to ensure these priorities remain consistent. MPD expects our approach, and our successful track record regarding peaceful and lawful demonstrations, to remain the same during Super Bowl week.”

Photo credit: Twitter / Black Visions Collective