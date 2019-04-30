Sunny Garcia Fans Heartbroken and Sending Support After Hospitalization News Comes Out

Fans are sending their support to professional surfer Sunny Garcia after news broke that he was hospitalized in critical condition.

According to a tweet by the World Surf League Monday night, Garcia, a six-time winner of the Triple Crown of Surfing, is currently hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit following an unspecified incident.

News of his hospitalization shocked the Garcia’s fans and the surfing community, many of whom took to social media to send the professional surfer messages of support and well-wishes.

Prayers up to Sunny Garcia and his family. Try and stay with us, LEGEND. pic.twitter.com/bSlDiNboyy — Wesley Paul (@TheOriginalWes) April 30, 2019

“This breaks my heart to read,” Newsday digital news manager Kimberly Yeun wrote. “I remember having lunch w/ Sunny Garcia few years ago to work on a story with @dave_reardon. He was very friendly and very open about his battle with depression. He coped by working out and being with family. Praying for a speedy recovery, Sunny.”

“Sunny Garcia was a legend when I was in high school,” another fan wrote. “I always looked up to him. He embodied Hawaiian surf culture. He made a lot of good noise. I hope he pulls through.”

You’re in all of our thoughts @sunnygarcia. When I took this picture I remember joking that this was your Phleps face- you were so focused. A moment later a friend walked by and your face burst into a smile. Looking forward to that smile. https://t.co/mdNvXW9w7d pic.twitter.com/5XjNiwYUYN — Best Coast Surf (@BestCoastSurf) April 30, 2019

Garcia is also getting support from those in the professional surfing community.

“Sunny…I love you, brother,” professional surfer Kelly Slater wrote on Instagram. “I just can’t even fathom you not here. We’ve got so much more living to do before we are done. There’s been hard times but there have been so many good ones, too. Just praying you wake up and we get more of you.”

“Brother! Shared many good times!hang in there son!its not your time!only god knows!love you !” former world champion Derek Ho wrote. “we never get to say that enough until they’re gone!but you haven’t left yet!I will talk to you soon!our prayers are with you!!!the Ho family!”

Regarded as one of Hawaii’s most accomplished and well-known surfers, Garcia began surfing at the age of five and made his professional debut at 16. In his three-decade-long career, he has won the coveted Triple Crown of Surfing six times and the 2000 ASP World Champion. He was inducted into the Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.

At this time, details surrounding Garcia’s hospitalization are not known.