Twitter Goes off on ‘Sunday Night Football’ for Not Televising the National Anthem

Sunday Night Football chose not to air the national anthem and fans were not happy about it.

The showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans was televised Sunday night on NBC, but the beginning of the game did not feature the national anthem. The controversy between fans and NFL players protesting continues into the fifth week of the NFL.

This comes after Vice President Mike Pence left an NFL game earlier in the day after several players from the San Francisco 49ers decided to kneel during the national anthem.

“I left today’s Colts game because [POTUS] and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem,” Pence wrote in a series of tweets.

Fifteen players from the 49ers were seen kneeling during the anthem, protesting for racial inequality.

Although Sunday Night Football has not revealed why the network didn’t air the anthem, fans still took to Twitter to express their disappoint.

I called it weeks ago…

The NFL SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL GAME DIDNT TELEVISE THE NATIONAL ANTHEM! COWARDS! https://t.co/9pLomKtHgF — Nerd Vana (@NerdVana16) October 9, 2017

I am watching Sunday night football for…probably the first time ever…and they don’t air the anthem? — Katrina Kutchko (@kutchko) October 9, 2017

NBC didn’t televise the national anthem for Sunday night football…. — Eamo (@MooreEamo77) October 9, 2017