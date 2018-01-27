Suge Knight’s Attorneys Arrested in Connection to Murder Case

It has been reported that two attorneys of former rap music mogul Suge Knight have been arrested in connection with a murder case against him.

Lawyers Matthew Fletcher and Thaddeus Culpepper were recently arrested on felony charges of “acting as accessories after the fact,” according to TMZ.

The allegations against the attorneys stem from an incident where Knight ran over two people with his car in the parking lot of a Tam’s hamburger restaurant. Cle “Bone” Sloan was injured, and Terry Carter was killed as a result.

Fletcher is alleged to have tried to pay witnesses to tell go on the record as saying that they saw the victims in possession of a weapon.

This was, according to court documents obtained by the L.A. Time, a critical element of Knight’s defense.

For his part, Culpepper allegedly attempted to offer monetary compensation to an informant in exchange for the man to say that he was a witness to the incident and that he would testify in a manner that would benefit Knight.

Knight claimed that his fatal actions were in self-defense, reportedly telling police that he wasn’t trying to hit the men but rather run for fear of his own safety. Both Fletcher and Culpepper are currently being held on $1 million bail.

No stranger to controversy, in 2017 it was reported that Knight had been indicted on charges after making criminal threats against Fate of the Furious director F. Gary Gray.

The threats were said to have been made during the filming of Straight Outta Compton, which Gray also directed, according to TMZ.

The grand jury’s written indictment read, in part, “On or about August 8, 2014, Suge … threatened to commit a crime which would result in death and great bodily injury to Felix Gary Gray.”

Incidentally, months before this happened is when the Tam’s incident happened.

Reportedly, Knight’s violent outbursts and threats extend from him being extremely dissatisfied with the way he was portrayed in the film.

Sources close to Knight have claimed that the case revolving around the murder charge is falling apart and that police are just out to get him.