Subway Giving Away 1 Million Free Sandwiches

Subway is giving fans the chance to keep some extra cash in their pockets. On Tuesday, the beloved sub chain announced the launch of the new Subway Series, a lineup of 12 all-new signature sandwiches that marks "the most significant menu update" in Subway's 60-year history, and the chain is celebrating the menu revamp by giving away one million free sandwiches.

Described as being "the perfect combination of meat, cheese, vegetables, sauce and freshly baked bread," the Subway Series is divided into four categories with three sandwiches each. In the Cheesesteaks category is the #1 The Philly, #2 The Outlaw, and #3 The Monster. The Italiano group boasts the #4 Supreme Meats, #5 Bella Mozza, and #6 The Boss. In the Chicken group is the #7 The MexiCali, #8 The Great Garlic, and #9 The Champ. The final group, Clubs, boasts #10 All-American Club, #11 Subway Club, and #12 Turkey Cali Club. The new lineup of sandwiches were developed by a team of culinary experts, who spent more than a year applying six decades of sandwich skill and testing hundreds of recipes to create the 12 new sandwiches.

(Photo: Subway)

The Subway Series, however, comes with more than just a new lineup of mouthwatering subs. Rolling out alongside the lineup is an all-new ordering method. Subway announced Tuesday that instead of picking instead of choosing ingredients and toppings throughout the ordering process, guests can now simply say a sandwich number or name and six-inch or footlong, making the ordering process easier and quicker. Subway did assure guests that they can still order customized subs of their choosing if they wish.

"The Subway Series is the most ambitious undertaking in company history, as we are changing the nearly 60-year-old blueprint that helped make Subway a global phenomenon," Trevor Haynes, President, North America at Subway, said in a press release. "Last summer's Eat Fresh Refresh laid the foundation to build a better Subway, and now the Subway Series enhances the entire Subway guest experience – proof that we continue to improve and get way better. Whether you leave the sandwich-making to us or are craving your custom creation, there are more reasons than ever to make Subway your dining destination."

Subway is celebrating the Subway Series release in a way that give fans plenty to get excited about. From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. local time on July 12, the chain is giving away up to one million free 6-inch Subway Series subs. To score a free sub, guests simply need to visit a participating Subway location during the qualifying time period and pick one free sandwich from the 12 new Subway Series sandwiches.