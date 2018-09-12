Subway Axing $5 Footlong Sandwiches Again

One of Subway‘s most popular promotions is coming to an end once again, with the sandwich chain saying goodbye to its $5 footlong deal at certain locations, the company’s CEO Trevor Haynes told USA Today.

Haynes revealed that it will now be up to each franchisee to determine whether they want to continue offering the promotion at their individual store, which means there’s no telling where customers will be able to get their hands on a footlong sub for just $5.

Subway had previously axed the deal in 2016 but brought it back last year, though not all franchisees were happy about it. The discounted sandwich means smaller margins for franchise owners, which ultimately means a smaller bottom line.

“How do we help our franchises with more of a regional value message, so they’re able to (have) a value proposition that fits with their economic model,” Haynes said. “If you look at California, there’s a very different cost of business than in Arkansas.”

He made sure to note that while the footlong deal may be leaving, Subway still has other cost-effective options available for customers, including a $3.99 6-inch sub available in San Francisco.

“Affordable food is what we’ve always stood for,” Haynes said. “It’s not just about one price point.”

While the $5 deal is on its way out, customers will soon be able to treat their taste buds to multiple new offerings that are heavy on flavor.

In California, paninis are being tested, and 200 stores in San Francisco are offering four regional-inspired sandwiches — a Steakhouse Melt, California Club, Provencal Tuna Melt and an Italian Grinder. New beverages also include Watermelon Agua Fresca and Passion Fruit Agua Fresca.

Haynes explained that while Subway is facing increased competition, the company wants to focus on what it’s known for.

“We need to stick to what we know and do it very, very well. We can’t be distracted,” he said. “Burger chains are big competitors. We need to make sure we’re playing in that arena as well.”

“With other brands, it’s very much packaged formats. We customize. You can add as many tomatoes or olives as you want,” Haynes added. “We have millions and millions of combinations and flavors.”

Other changes are also coming to the sandwich chain, including restaurant redesign. Locations will see a bright, vegetable-inspired palette and a decor change, which Haynes shared will “start in earnest” next year. The cost of the redesign will be about $40,000 per restaurant.

