Stormy Daniels Claims She Had Sex With Donald Trump in 2006, Who Promised ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ Casting

Adult film star Stormy Daniels told 60 Minutes anchor Anderson Cooper in Sunday’s interview that she had sex with President Donald Trump in 2006, and future First Lady Melania Trump had recently given birth to son Barron Trump.

Daniels met Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in July 2006. She told Cooper Trump invited her to dinner and they met at his hotel room. At the time, Trump was still hosting The Apprentice and offered her a role on the show. They had dinner in the hotel room.

In the interview, Cooper asked Daniels point blank if she did have sex with Trump.

“Yes,” she replied. When asked if she was physically attracted to the then-60-year-old Trump, Daniels said, “No.”

Cooper asked if she wanted to have sex with him. Although she said she did not, she insisted it was consensual and she is “not a victim.”

Earlier in the interview, Daniels said her decision to come forward had nothing to do with the #MeToo movement.

“I think trying to use me to– to further someone else’s agenda, does horrible damage to people who are true victims,” she said.

“He said that it was great, he had a great evening, and it was nothing like he expected, that I really surprised him, that a lotta people must underestimate me, that he hoped that I would be willing to see him again and that we would discuss the things we had talked about earlier in the evening,” Daniels said when asked about what happened after they had sex.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, said Trump promised to get her on The Apprentice, and they continued to stay in touch.

The president has denied having an affair with Daniels, and his lawyers have threatened to sue her for breaking a non-disclosure agreement. Despite the threat, the 39-year-old Daniels said she needed to come forward to set the record straight.

“People are just saying whatever they wanted to say about me, I was perfectly fine saying nothing at all, but I’m not okay with being made out to be a liar, or people thinking that I did this for money and people are like, ‘Oh, you’re an opportunist. You’re taking advantage of this,’” Daniels told Cooper. “Yes, I’m getting more job offers now, but tell me one person who would turn down a job offer making more than they’ve been making, doing the same thing that they’ve always done?”

Daniels said they met again in 2007 in Los Angeles to talk about an appearance on The Celebrity Apprentice. They did not have sex during this meeting, but Daniels told Cooper she thought he wanted to.

Daniels claims In Touch Weekly paid her $15,000 to tell her story in 2011. However, the story never ran. Employees told 60 Minutes that Trump’s attorney threatened to sue after they called for a comment from Trump.

Photo credit: CBS News