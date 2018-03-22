Stormy Daniels Calls Donald Trump a ‘Goofy Reality Star’

Stormy Daniels is getting bolder. The adult film actress called President Donald Trump, who she claims to have had an affair with in 2006, a “goofy reality reality TV star” in a recent tweet.

In the tweet, Daniels was responding to a Twitter user who called her a “slut” and said no one cares she “slept with POTUS 12 yrs ago.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Technically I didn’t sleep with the POTUS 12 years ago. There was no sleeping (hehe) and he was just a goofy reality TV star. But I digress…People DO care that he lied about it, had me bullied, broke laws to cover it up, etc. And PS…I am NOT going anywhere. xoxoxo https://t.co/Js9sEnanIk — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 20, 2018

“Technically I didn’t sleep with the POTUS 12 years ago. There was no sleeping (hehe) and he was just a goofy reality TV star,” Daniels wrote on Tuesday. “But I digress…People DO care that he lied about it, had me bullied, broke laws to cover it up, etc. And PS…I am NOT going anywhere. xoxoxo.”

The tweet marks another instance in which Daniels officially claimed to have had a sexual relationship with Trump; in weeks past, she played coy about her wording — until a few weeks ago when her lawyer officially alleged the affair on the Today show.

“Let’s not bother to be delicate,” Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie addressed Michael Avenatti, Daniels’ lawyer. “Did she have a sexual relationship with the president?”

“Yes,” Avenatti quickly responded.

A few minutes after Daniels called Trump a “goofy reality TV star” on Twitter, she slammed another Twitter user who said they don’t want to see her anymore and that no one would “admire or like you when the buzz is gone.”

Do you seriously think I give a flying fuck if people “like” me? I’d have become a kindergarten teacher if that was my goal in life. And for someone who doesn’t want to “see” me, you took the time to come to my twitter and type a message to me? OK https://t.co/McrN8E8aCC — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 20, 2018

“Do you seriously think I give a flying f— if people ‘like’ me? I’d have become a kindergarten teacher if that was my goal in life,” she wrote. “And for someone who doesn’t want to ‘see’ me, you took the time to come to my twitter and type a message to me? OK.”

That same day, Avenatti posted a photo of Daniels taking a polygraph test to prove her claims of an affair with Trump are true.

In the picture, Daniels can be seen hooked up to the polygraph machine while wearing a bright yellow shirt and dark-colored pants.

Additionally, The Daily Mail reports that Avenatti confirmed Daniels passed the test.

An interview with Daniels and Anderson Cooper is scheduled to appear on Sunday’s 60 Minutes, in which Daniels will reveal details from the 2006 relationship. In the interview, she will discuss potential legal and political ramifications of the $130,000 payment that Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, says he made to Daniels using his own funds. Daniels accepted the money in return for signing a confidentiality agreement.

Daniels sued Trump in state court in California and says she is looking for a ruling that the confidentiality agreement is invalid, in part because Trump never signed it. The president’s attorneys are seeking to move the case to federal court and claim Daniels is liable for more than $20 million in damages for violations of the agreement.