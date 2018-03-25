Stormy Daniels Claims She Was Physically Threatened After Revealing Donald Trump Affair

Adult film star Stormy Daniels did a sit down interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes Sunday, revealing some bombshell facts about her alleged affair with now-President Donald Trump.

One of the biggest revelations was Trump’s alleged attempt to stop Daniels from speaking to anyone about the affair.

Daniels initially agreed to give her story in an interview with In Touch magazine for $15,000. She claimed a few weeks after the interview that she was threatened by a man in a Las Vegas parking lot to not speak to anyone about their 2006 sexual encounter.

“I was in a parking lot, going to a fitness class with my infant daughter. Taking, you know, the seats facing backwards in the backseat, diaper bag, you know, gettin’ all the stuff out,” Daniels said. “And a guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.’ And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.’ And then he was gone.”

Daniels said she took that as a direct threat.

“I was rattled,” Daniels said. “I remember going into the workout class. And my hands are shaking so much, I was afraid I was gonna– drop her.”

She said she never encountered the man again, but would be “100 percent” able to identify him if she ever saw him again. Cooper asked why Daniels never went to the police following the threat, to which she replied “Because I was scared.”

Earlier in the interview Daniels confirmed the two had sex only once in 2006, while Trump was married to now-First Lady Ivanka Trump.

Daniels said she slept with him with the intention of being a cast member on an upcoming season of The Celebrity Apprentice. Following their initial encounter Trump tried multiple times to set up another meeting between the two but never followed through on getting her on the reality show.

The adult film star also confirmed that she had received hush money to keep quiet about the affair during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Suddenly people are reaching out to me again, offering me money. Large amounts of money,” Daniels said. “Was I tempted? Yes– I struggle with it. And then I get the call. “I think I have the best deal for you.”

“From your lawyer,” Cooper asked.

“Yeah,” Daniels confirmed.

You can check out the full transcript from the 60 Minutes interview here.