Stormy Daniels Receives Over 1,000 Tips on Sketch of Mystery Man

Stormy Daniels and her legal team have received over a thousand tips about the forensic artist’s sketch released on Tuesday, showing a rendition of the man who she says threatened her to keep her affair with Donald Trump a secret.

Daniels and her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, unveiled the composite sketch during a Wednesday appearance on The View. They announced that they would offer a $100,000 reward to anyone who could provide information leading to the positive identification of the man pictured.

Since then, Daniels’ legal team has received over 1,500 tips on possible matches, Avenatti told TMZ on Wednesday. He said that only a couple hundred of the tips have been deemed credible enough to pursue so far, but that has been enough to put between 40 and 60 man hours into the investigation so far.

Avenatti said that his team has people on the ground in Las Vegas, California and New York. The police in Las Vegas, where the alleged threat took place, told the outlet that they are not investigating the matter actively. They say they have received no calls so far.

While nearly 2,000 tips were called into Avenatti through conventional means, innumerable guesses were made online. On Twitter, users compared the sketch to nearly every celebrity or ironic portrait their was, tweeting the collages at Avenatti and Daniels and requesting payment.

Some of the most popular comparisons were Willem DaFoe, Tom Brady and Bon Jovi, which Stephen Colbert even referenced on The Late Show. Some celebrities got in on the joke themselves, with Mark Hamill tweeting his own picture side by side with the sketch and promising that he had an alibi.

Daniels has reportedly been battling a non-disclosure agreement from 2016 between herself, President Donald Trump and his lawyer, Michael Cohen. She finally broke her silence and described the affair in detail during an interview on 60 Minutes last month, including the 2011 encounter with a strange man who threatened her to stay silent about the whole thing.

“I was in a parking lot, going to a fitness class with my infant daughter,” Daniels recalled. “Taking, you know, the seats facing backwards in the backseat, diaper bag, you know, gettin’ all the stuff out. And a guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.’ And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.’ And then he was gone.”

Avenatti provided an email account for tips, which he tweeted on Tuesday afternoon.

$100,000 reward for information leading to the positive identification of the man that threatened Ms. Clifford in Las Vegas. Send all leads to idthethug@gmail.com. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) April 17, 2018



