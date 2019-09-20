Storm Area 51: Watch All the Live Stream Updates Happening Right Now

Storm Area 51 day is finally here, and even if you couldn’t be present for it in person, there is a live stream happening right now for anyone interested in seeing what’s going on out in the Nevada desert. While the concept of the event sounds dangerous, it’s ultimately a big joke, and no one appears to have any intention of actually storming the heavily guarded military base. The live stream reveals that most of those who showed up are simply interacting with the guards and police officers brought in as extra security for the day.

The Storm Area 51 event was first announced back in July, when a Facebook event page titled “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us,” emerged and quickly began picking up popularity.

“We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry. If we Naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Lets see them aliens,” a description of the page read.

When you’re raiding Area 51 but you realize you left the oven on. pic.twitter.com/heKXj0W7cG — Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) September 20, 2019

The event led to a number of memes and social media jokes, but it also led some to caution those who might actually try to take action as well.

One person who has came out against the proposed raid was scientist Bob Lazar, who has claimed that he previously worked with alien technology at Area 51 many years ago. In the late ’80s/early ’90s, Lazar blew the whistle on what was happening and essentially became blacklisted in the science community.

“I have to comment on this ‘Storm Area 51’ thing. I do understand it was started as a joke by someone, but there are a number of people who are actually planning on showing up,” Lazar wrote in an Instagram post.

“This is a misguided idea,” he continued. “Area 51 is a classified research base. There are no aliens or alien technology located there. The only place there was ever any alien technology was at Site S4, south of Area 51 proper. That was 30 years ago. S4 may have moved decades ago or it’s possible it’s no longer being used for the project.”

“I do not support this ‘movement’. The last time someone tried to get in to Area 51 he was shot. This is not the way to go about trying to get more information. What is good, is the interest in the subject – the science and technology,” Lazar added. “That is what would immediately change the world we live in.”