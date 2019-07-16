‘Storm Area 51’ Event Gains 1.2 Million Backers, Making It Fourth-Largest ‘Army’ in the World

The military may be standing ready in anticipation of a possible raid on Area 51 to “see them aliens,” but they will have to go up against an army 1.2 million strong, making the potential raiders the fourth largest army in the world. Fast Company reports that with more than a million people pledging to take part in the September event, which is a running joke on Facebook, to overrun the U.S. military base, the group is larger than both “Russia’s and North Korea’s entire military.”

The outlet reports that currently, the Area 51 raiders outnumber the 831,000 troops of Russia and the 1,190,000 troops of North Korea and falls just behind the three largest armies in the world – the United States with 1,347,300 troops, India with 1,395,100 troops, and China with 2,183,000 troops.

However, with an additional 1 million people “interested” in joining the raid, the army could easily surpass China’s.

The army started amassing earlier this month after a Facebook event titled “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” was created. Set to take place on Friday, Sept. 20, alien enthusiasts are encourages to overrun the facility located in the Nevada desert near Groom Lake.

“We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry,” reads the event description. “If we Naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Let’s see them aliens.”

Despite their large numbers, reaching the base and actually “seeing them aliens” will not be an easy feat. Along with having to cross a desolate desert running rampant with snakes, scorpions, and other dangerous animals, alien enthusiasts will also be met with military force.

“[Area 51] is an open training range for the U.S. Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces,” Air Force spokesperson Laura McAndrews recently told The Washington Post. “The U.S. Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets.”

If that isn’t enough to scare people off, law enforcement sources told TMZ that they anticipate to prosecuting anyone who commits a crime in or around Area 51 “to the fullest extent of local and military law.”

Of course, the planned raid isn’t all serious, as it has also sparked plenty of memes on social media. Many people are already dreaming of their life with their adopted alien and others are planning their getaway after they acquire extraterrestrial life.