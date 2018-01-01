Here’s Which Stores Will Be Open and Closed on New Year’s Day

Unlike Christmas and Thanksgiving, most stores are open on New Year’s Day. There are still a few places closed, including banks and government offices. If you want to know where you can shop on the first day of 2018, check out the list below.

Your favorite small businesses and local supermarket chains might have different hours for the holiday, so be sure to call or check their social media pages before heading out.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, most major retailers will have their doors open. Expect Walmart, Target and Best Buy to be open on Jan. 1. Supermarkets like Kroger, Publix and Whole Foods will be open, but their hours might be adjusted. Movie theaters will also be open, so you can catch up on the December movie releases you may have missed.

Here are other stores that will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Bass Pro Shops

Belk (stores close at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Day)

Best Buy

Big Lots

Bon-Ton

Cabela’s

Dick’s Sporting Goods (open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year’s Day)

Dollar General

Five Below

J.C. Penney (stores open at 10 a.m. on Jan. 1, but the retailer notes that closing times might vary by state so call ahead)

Macy’s

Meijer’s (pharmacies are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day)

Michael’s

Modell’s

Old Navy

Target

Victoria’s Secret

Walmart

Publix (be sure to call your store or check online to see their hours)

Kroger (be sure to call your store or check online to see their hours)

Trader Joes

Whole Foods (open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Aldi (go to the Aldi website to check hours for your local stores)

Here are the national businesses that are closed on New Year’s Day. Most banks will be closed, as are local and federal government offices. The mail will not be delivered on Jan. 1.