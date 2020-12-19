Stimulus: Public Scoffs as Politicians Receive First COVID-19 Vaccines as Relief Talks Drag On
Questions are swirling about another stimulus package and whether the Republican and Democrat leaders will come together to approve direct payments to people impacted by COVID-19. No end is in sight for the negotiations, but many prominent politicians on both sides have drawn attention for a different reason. Several, including Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell, got Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine and sparked a wide variety of comments.
When videos and photos surfaced showing politicians getting the vaccine, Twitter users responded with a mixture of anger and frustration. Some said that the frontline workers are far more deserving of the vaccine and that the politicians should not get the crucial shots first. Others said that the shots need to wait until the politicians come together and approve a new stimulus package.
Let us remember that as 2020 came to a close, the ruling class bragged about getting their vaccines while debating whether to cut us a $600 check https://t.co/pCDc1TfWsF— Ted for stack (@TeddyRedder) December 18, 2020
prevnext
Covid deniers should be last in line for the vaccine.— Double_Anarchy 🇺🇸 (@Double_Anarchy3) December 19, 2020
Why do government officials get the vaccine like @aoc and @VP? They can’t even pass a stimulus package— Duffy (@duffymurphy) December 19, 2020
prevnext
Now that they are telling you that even with the vaccine you won’t return back to a normal life and you will still need to wear a mask, are you willing to admit you were duped from day one about this scam?— Miami-Dade Emperor Linda (@madfloridawoman) December 16, 2020
Don't vaccinate him, he already had it. He says that he is immune. Let Science prove him wrong that he isn't immune. Dr. Fauci, he didn't want to listen to you to begin with, our esteemed President was going to fire you, remember.— Mark Kussard (@KussardMark) December 19, 2020
prevnext
Why did you get the vaccine? You’re not an essential employee, @SpeakerPelosi. And you haven’t been adhering to science-based steps. Remember when you went to that closed salon to get your hair done?— J. D. Peterson (@JakePeterson32) December 18, 2020
She’s literally trying— Jimmy K. (@jbkl1988) December 19, 2020
prevnext
I thought the vaccine was prioritized for health care workers since they really need it. I guess your government position allows you more than buying really expensive ice cream, ripping papers and disobeying your own lockdowns orders. 🤡— JC Mounduix (@JCMounduix) December 18, 2020
Why would trump get vaccinated ? He is immune. When will Fauci get his shot?— Alexandra (@3horses4dogs) December 19, 2020
prevnext
Pence does jack nothing for the virus but jumps the line for the vaccine. No leadership whatsoever.— Sue Kullen (@KullenSue) December 19, 2020
are they gonna use the vaccine as an excuse to skip stimulus altogether...lol— 💾 Waf (@64FA_L) December 15, 2020
prevnext
I feel like he is no longer entitled to a vaccination. None of them are entitled to one.— JTP24 (@holaholacc) December 19, 2020
It rules that most normal people won't even have a chance of getting this until like June, and that shutting down the country would save at least a hundred thousand lives, but we're not going to now that rich people like Pelosi feel safe.— james_roe (@james_roe) December 18, 2020
prev
Putting the needs of your own above the needs of the people, classic politician— Anthony Bruno (@A1SteakSawce) December 18, 2020