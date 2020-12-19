Stimulus: Public Scoffs as Politicians Receive First COVID-19 Vaccines as Relief Talks Drag On

Questions are swirling about another stimulus package and whether the Republican and Democrat leaders will come together to approve direct payments to people impacted by COVID-19. No end is in sight for the negotiations, but many prominent politicians on both sides have drawn attention for a different reason. Several, including Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell, got Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine and sparked a wide variety of comments.

When videos and photos surfaced showing politicians getting the vaccine, Twitter users responded with a mixture of anger and frustration. Some said that the frontline workers are far more deserving of the vaccine and that the politicians should not get the crucial shots first. Others said that the shots need to wait until the politicians come together and approve a new stimulus package.