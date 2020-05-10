Stimulus Checks: White House Adviser Wants to Wait Another Month Before Second Payment

✖

As of late, there has been much discussion over whether or not there will be another round of stimulus checks. While the White House and Congress previously agreed to a $2 trillion stimulus package in late March, Americans are focused on what the government might do next considering that the coronavirus crisis continues to be an issue around the country (and around the world). Recently, a White House advisor touched upon the very subject of another round of stimulus checks. But, it may not be what you want to hear if you were eager to see another stimulus payment in the near future.

On Saturday, the Associated Press reported that Larry Kudlow, the director of the National Economic Council, told reporters that the White House is holding off on holding any official negotiations regarding another stimulus package. Kudlow expressed that the White House is planning on waiting to see how the most recent stimulus relief package pans out before they consider implementing a new one. He said on Friday, “We’ve kind of paused as far as formal negotiations go. Let’s have a look at what the latest round produces, give it a month or so to evaluate that.” He added that discussions surrounding the matter were in a "lull" and that administration officials and legislators would "regroup" in the next several weeks to discuss the issue.

Kudlow's comments align with what President Donald Trump has had to say about the matter. According to the Associated Press, Trump is in "no rush" to negotiate another stimulus relief bill. This news comes weeks after the president expressed that he was seriously considering granting another round of stimulus checks to eligible Americans. During a White House press briefing, he said, "We could very well do a second round. It is absolutely under serious consideration." However, weeks after he related that he would support another round of stimulus checks, he expressed his support for a different kind of potential aid. When asked about the possibility of additional stimulus payments in late April, the president said that he liked the "idea of payroll tax cuts," which would seemingly be implemented in lieu of stimulus checks.

Of course, there are other government officials who are in support of another round of stimulus payments. In mid-April, Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio and Rep. Ro Khanna of California introduced the Emergency Money for the People Act which would entitle Americans to $2,000 per month during the coronavirus crisis. While there are definitely many Americans who would be in support of this bill, it should be noted that it has yet to make its way through the legislative process.