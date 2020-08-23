Stimulus Checks: Voters Are Asking Joe Biden to Get Behind More Direct Payments
While Joe Biden has no direct political power right now, supporters are asking him to do something about stimulus payments. Congress and the White House are deadlocked when it comes to negotiations, and many people are desperate for another $1,200 check. Now, some want Biden to use his political clout to get things moving.
Some are requesting that Biden talk to Rep. Nancy Pelosi and convince her to reach an agreement with the GOP. While the former VP reportedly plans to push out another stimulus check if he is elected, others are requesting that Biden take a firmer stance and strongly vow one will be sent. Some of his supporters also believe stimulus and further economic relief need to be a cornerstone of his ticket's platform. Scroll through to see some of the tweets directed at the Democratic presidential nominee.
So if you get elected are you going to give stimulus checks. Doesn't look like people are getting a second one that was promised— vicki dischner (@vdischner) August 23, 2020
If you want to get elected, get the Dems United and get stimulus checks out NOW. Millions will vote for who gets them their check. September is too late. Democratic voters are in urgent need. I'm speaking for millions of us. We need our checks immediately!— Brian Solomon (@BrianSo96362112) August 23, 2020
This is the truth @KamalaHarris @JoeBiden y’all asking us for campaign donations give me my stimulus check and i will donate https://t.co/vlufHGB78q— Go Getter (@180rae) August 23, 2020
Stimulus is more powerful than evictions Unemployment is more powerful than food!— Mia Applewhite_701 (@RealMia100) August 23, 2020
Where are the stimulus checks? Where is the unemployment boost?— Antifa Bus Driver (@northjerseydan) August 23, 2020
We need answers Joe. We need stimulus we need unemployment. We need it yesterday... we will all vote him gone give the people what we are asking for make this happen... help us to help you.— Elizabeth Shoemaker (@Elizabe49595578) August 23, 2020
What about the stimulus? What are you doing about the stimulus?— Ralph Crow (@lbandrc) August 22, 2020
Dear America,— Ronald (@RonaldNJPoem) August 23, 2020
Why are Dems ignoring all
Voters need for Stimulus funds? They need to invest
time on non-union citizens
of all races who could use help.@SpeakerPelosi & @JoeBiden
please get off your tush & help.#BlackLivesMatter #BLM#Univision #maga2020/#maga #Trump @GOP @DNC https://t.co/LwrMzy7Q87