Stimulus Checks: Voters Are Asking Joe Biden to Get Behind More Direct Payments

While Joe Biden has no direct political power right now, supporters are asking him to do something about stimulus payments. Congress and the White House are deadlocked when it comes to negotiations, and many people are desperate for another $1,200 check. Now, some want Biden to use his political clout to get things moving.

Some are requesting that Biden talk to Rep. Nancy Pelosi and convince her to reach an agreement with the GOP. While the former VP reportedly plans to push out another stimulus check if he is elected, others are requesting that Biden take a firmer stance and strongly vow one will be sent. Some of his supporters also believe stimulus and further economic relief need to be a cornerstone of his ticket's platform. Scroll through to see some of the tweets directed at the Democratic presidential nominee.