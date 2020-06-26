Stimulus Checks: US Lawmakers Reportedly Mixed on Who Gets Money and When for Second Payment

✖

Discussions regarding a possible second stimulus check paid directly to Americans has been the topic of discussions for weeks now, though it doesn’t seem that United States lawmakers are any closer to signing something into law. As coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country, lawmakers remain undecided on who should be eligible for any future payments and when that money should be sent out.

Speaking with Nexstar Media, Vice President Mike Pence's brother, Indiana Rep. Greg Pence, said that he was of the mindset that Congress should "not get ahead of ourselves on a second stimulus package." Although he said that he was "open to anything that helps Main Street, if we need to help them going forward," he said that he believed it was too "premature" in Indiana to consider further financial relief. RochesterFirst.com reported that he said "the economy's doing great" and Indiana is "flat on the virus."

That sentiment was also expressed by Georgia Rep. Earl "Buddy" Carter, who said that he would "rather us wait and see" the impact the first money from the CARES Act has had on the economy. Carter said that he would "consider" additional funding for "research and development for new medications or vaccinations," he is still hesitant to consider another stimulus package, as it would add "to our national debt."

However, not everyone is willing to idly sit by and see how things play out. Some lawmakers believe there is much more urgency in sending out further relief, including California Congressman Jim Costa, who said that state and local governments "need the support." Citing a large loss in revenue and spikes in coronavirus cases across the country, Costa stated that "we need to provide the resources and the support in terms of the stimulus package because we’re not out of the woods yet." Illinois Rep Jesus Garcia said that "the high unemployment rates across the country argue for at least one more stimulus check and an extension of unemployment insurance benefits."

Meanwhile, other lawmakers are more firm in their opinion that another round of direct payments to Americans is unnecessary. Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett said that "we're depleting the Treasury at a record pace" and "America needs to get back to work." He cited fears that extending the $600 additional unemployment benefit would cause some Americans to choose not to return to work, stating that "it's just human nature."