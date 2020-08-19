Stimulus Checks: Twitter User Has Perfect Observation as Joe Exotic Trends and the Wait Continues for Relief
Time feels all kinds of weird in 2020. Twitter users felt this, especially on Tuesday, as they were reminded of one of the coronavirus pandemic's earliest periods. Just as the coronavirus began to spread across the U.S., many Americans had two things on their minds: stimulus checks and the Netflix documentary series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness. It is now August, and those two topics saw more time in the spotlight on Tuesday.
Many are now looking for a second economic impact payment as the coronavirus continues. That topic has been a steady point of discussion ever since the first $1,200 payment was sent out. The subject of Tiger King, Joe Exotic, was trending on Twitter Tuesday as many speculated President Donald Trump was going to pardon him. While Trump ended up pardoning Susan B. Anthony, many still took the opportunity to reminisce of how Tiger King became a cultural phenomenon as many began quarantining. Rapper Prince of Roads was one of these people and took the chance to fire off a viral tweet about most matters. Scroll through to see his tweet and what people were saying about it.
Wait Joe Exotic is trending and we waiting on a stimulus check, is this August or March 😭
