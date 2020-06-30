Social Media Takes Glee in Anthony Fauci's Reaction to Rand Paul's Rant Against Coronavirus Experts
Dr. Anthony Fauci was recently on the receiving end of a coronavirus rant from Senator Rand Paul, and social media users are taking a lot glee in how the virus expert reacted. During a Senate hearing, Paul railed against Fauci for not providing more "optimism" in his testimony.
Paul's comments came after Fauci delivered a statement, in which he said, "I am also quite concerned about what we are seeing evolve right now in several states ... they need to follow the guidelines that have been very carefully laid out with regard to [reopening] checkpoints ... in some, they're going too quickly & skipping over some." Paul expressed frustration over the prospect of schools not reopening and made a comment about Fauci saying that it wouldn't be safe for "baseball" to start. He accused Fauci of being "presumptuous" regarding the spread of the virus.
Rand Paul criticized Dr. Fauci for not providing more "optimism" and for being "presumptuous" -- and Fauci wasn't really having it pic.twitter.com/2yEoZKrVYW— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 30, 2020
Fauci smiled and respectfully replied that he agrees with a lot of Paul's feelings, and clarified that "never" stated that the MLB should not resume operations and that he believes himself to be "completely unqualified" to make this assessment. He also stated that he believes it is important for children to go back to school, and that the country should do everything in its power to make that happen. After video of Fauci's testimony made it online, Twitter users began praising him for his response. Scroll down to read what they are saying.
Dr. Fauci is the most disarming person I've ever heard speak.— Michele Daitz (@Bexmich) June 30, 2020
Come on Fauci. Stop being a scientist and be a politician.... like me.— skipperfan1776 (@skipperfan1776) June 30, 2020
So he wants Dr.Fauci to blow smoke up the a$$ of the American people like the trump administration and the GOP have been doing? Let’s make it seem ok, when it’s not. These clowns are the worse type of people— Terry (@BucSpur31) June 30, 2020
What Rand is saying is basically saying there is "Lie to America and pretend things are better than they are like we in the @GOP and Trump do every day". NO, I think most of America wants the truth, give us the truth!— TJ Melon (@tj_melon) June 30, 2020
You’ve answered your own question.
The corrupt always have a problem with truth.— F1agg Σagl3t0n 🇺🇸🦅🧼👏🏽😷 (@NM_Che56) June 30, 2020
Shaming doctors for not being "positive" about 130,000 people dying feels like propaganda.— Molly 📰 Stark 🤓 Dean (@mollystarkdean) June 30, 2020
Does he want optimism or "smoke"? Seems to me it's the latter.— EileenTowardTheTruthAlways (@Eileen34081642) June 30, 2020
"We just need more optimism". Ah yes, pretending that it's no big deal has worked out pretty well so far...— The KMT (@KevinMichael79) June 30, 2020
Optimism about a pandemic?— Ulysses re Joyce (@nangle_winfield) June 30, 2020
No
Pessimism about Rand Paul ever
being an effective U S Senator?
That would be NEVER!
Now I understand that all those “Kentuckian” jokes in Indiana were about guys like McConnel and Paul. SMH. 😤— meltthemdown (@too2much) June 30, 2020
And he’s also a doctor! pic.twitter.com/8VgZjVnIWM— William R. Monahan (@monahan_william) June 30, 2020
I think Fauci has had just about enough of the Trump phenomenon— Supply Side Gaslighting (@82_and_0) June 30, 2020
He’s just a stone thrower. Perfect example of the republicans who hate central govt but ....become senators?
Paul is why we’re in this mess. Gutting the budget of the CDC and NIH, belief that the only legit function of govt is military— Mary Lapis (@GreenerSkiing) June 30, 2020