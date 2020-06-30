Social Media Takes Glee in Anthony Fauci's Reaction to Rand Paul's Rant Against Coronavirus Experts

Dr. Anthony Fauci was recently on the receiving end of a coronavirus rant from Senator Rand Paul, and social media users are taking a lot glee in how the virus expert reacted. During a Senate hearing, Paul railed against Fauci for not providing more "optimism" in his testimony.

Paul's comments came after Fauci delivered a statement, in which he said, "I am also quite concerned about what we are seeing evolve right now in several states ... they need to follow the guidelines that have been very carefully laid out with regard to [reopening] checkpoints ... in some, they're going too quickly & skipping over some." Paul expressed frustration over the prospect of schools not reopening and made a comment about Fauci saying that it wouldn't be safe for "baseball" to start. He accused Fauci of being "presumptuous" regarding the spread of the virus.

Rand Paul criticized Dr. Fauci for not providing more "optimism" and for being "presumptuous" -- and Fauci wasn't really having it pic.twitter.com/2yEoZKrVYW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 30, 2020

Fauci smiled and respectfully replied that he agrees with a lot of Paul's feelings, and clarified that "never" stated that the MLB should not resume operations and that he believes himself to be "completely unqualified" to make this assessment. He also stated that he believes it is important for children to go back to school, and that the country should do everything in its power to make that happen. After video of Fauci's testimony made it online, Twitter users began praising him for his response. Scroll down to read what they are saying.