Stimulus Checks: Mitch McConnell Reportedly Still Open to Second Round of Payments

Over the past several months, there has been much discussion surrounding a possible, second stimulus package. Now, it appears as though several Republican lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, are coming around to the idea, per the New York Post. Even though many Republicans are finally voicing their support for an additional stimulus package, there are still no plans in place for any subsequent economic impact payments just yet.

According to the New York Post, which published a report on the subject on Tuesday, it's unclear whether additional payments will match the $1,200 check paid to many eligible Americans under the CARES Act, which the White House and Congress agreed to in March. Interestingly enough, President Donald Trump himself has said that he would support "larger" payments than those that were given out under the CARES Act. In early July, the president told Fox News, "I support actually larger numbers than the Democrats, but it's got to be done properly. I want the money getting to people to be larger so they can spend it. I want the money to get there quickly and in a non-complicated fashion." He also added that the next stimulus package should include a "great incentive to work," which was seemingly in reference to the extra $600 in unemployment benefits that were entitled to Americans thanks to the CARES Act.

When it comes to McConnell, he has spoken out on the topic of enacting another stimulus package on more than a few occasions. In June, he said that the next stimulus package that Congress passes will be the "final" one. According to CNBC, McConnell said that the next bill "will be written in the Senate" and will be "supported by" the Trump administration. He added that it "will be narrowly crafted, designed to help us where we are a month from now, not where we were three months ago." The senator also said at the time that Americans "could anticipate the decision being made on whether to go forward in about a month."

While McConnell is reportedly supportive of another stimulus package, he wasn't particularly fond of the $3 trillion stimulus package, the HEROES Act, passed by the House of Representatives in May. The HEROES Act, which was pushed forward by House Democrats, would potentially give Americans another one-time $1,200 in order to help them through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But, McConnell voiced his disapproval of the bill on social media, writing that he believed that it was "a parade of absurdities that can hardly be taken seriously."