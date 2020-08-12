Stimulus Checks: White House Chief of Staff Taking Time off Enrages Those Anxious for More Relief

Though it's been nearly a week since stimulus talks fell apart on Friday, there have been both calls from both sides of the aisle urging them to resume. While both Republicans and Democrats seemed willing to further try and hammer out a deal, there has been one issue: vacation time.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who's been representing President Donald Trump along with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, is currently on leave. This means that negotiations will be unable to resume until he returns. Reporter Catherine Rampell posted about the incident on Twitter. She noted that the Trump administrations isn't as concerned over the matter, as they feel that the recently-signed executive order gives them a political advantage. Rampell also noted that "the fate of 30 million unemployed Americans is on hold because Meadows" and that it's "also crazy that the White House thinks these executive actions do much at all, economically or politically."

"Governors have already said Trump's exec action requiring creation of an entirely new UI system is administratively unworkable, and that they need actual relief legislated by Congress," she continued. Naturally, people who are strapped for cash and anxiously awaiting some time of relief had a different reaction.