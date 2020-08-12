Stimulus Checks: White House Chief of Staff Taking Time off Enrages Those Anxious for More Relief
Though it's been nearly a week since stimulus talks fell apart on Friday, there have been both calls from both sides of the aisle urging them to resume. While both Republicans and Democrats seemed willing to further try and hammer out a deal, there has been one issue: vacation time.
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who's been representing President Donald Trump along with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, is currently on leave. This means that negotiations will be unable to resume until he returns. Reporter Catherine Rampell posted about the incident on Twitter. She noted that the Trump administrations isn't as concerned over the matter, as they feel that the recently-signed executive order gives them a political advantage. Rampell also noted that "the fate of 30 million unemployed Americans is on hold because Meadows" and that it's "also crazy that the White House thinks these executive actions do much at all, economically or politically."
"Governors have already said Trump's exec action requiring creation of an entirely new UI system is administratively unworkable, and that they need actual relief legislated by Congress," she continued. Naturally, people who are strapped for cash and anxiously awaiting some time of relief had a different reaction.
Why is Meadows out?— RevDJEsq (@RevDJEsq) August 11, 2020
Are we sure he doesn't have Covid19?
Because that's the only acceptable answer as to why he's out while 30 million face destitution/eviction because of a lack of a deal on unemployment.
Bottom line is this: Trump knows he's going to lose and doesn't GAF about America so is going to wreck things and inflict as much pain as possible. And further, GOP knows they are likely to lose the Senate too, so they're starting to pretend to care about deficits early— Jason Bloomfield (@JMBloomfield) August 11, 2020
They don’t care about the American people.They only care about having an “upper hand” on each other. Is America great again? Far from it, with this people in power. Millions of Americans “MILLIONS”!are suffering because of the people who are suppose to prevent that from happening— pp2017 (@Gustavorm30) August 12, 2020
Meadows is the problem! The reason he’s involved in talks is bc T was livid that Mnuchin agreed w/ Pelosi to give bonus $600 UE benefits. He’s not qualified to be in the negotiations. He’s a RW “Tea Party” ideologue. Mnuchin & Pelosi shld never while Meadows is gone.— Hippiemama (@hippiemama2002) August 11, 2020
In other words, all financially suffering Americans, political affiliations notwithstanding, are on their own. Until.....whenever.— John H. Perry, Jr. (@johnperry48) August 11, 2020
What will the coming weeks bring?
It won’t be pretty. And maybe that’s the plan. IJS
If Repubs have an upper hand, it’s with Media.
Trump/GOP continue to push propaganda that minimizes the severe Covid-19 damages. 160,000 dead Americans, & their supporters still think it’s a “hoax”.
That’s what Repubs are betting on. That their propaganda wins over truth.— sharon m (@sminchicago) August 11, 2020
I can’t even imagine how someone can take a week off, happily living their life without a care in the world that others are suffering financially. Don’t take a job that looks after the livelihood of a country if you don’t have one ounce of compassion for others.— Rachel Isaac (@JuniperBRZE5) August 11, 2020
Do you take a vacation while your house is on fire? The damn country is on fire! They need to do their jobs or get out of the way and let someone who can do it. I'm tired of this shit.— Lisa LoPiccolo 🗽🇺🇸🌎✌🌊✍ (@chickilopiccolo) August 11, 2020
The governments shut the world down and put us all in this situation. Its not "I want free money" They need to be held accountable and stop filling their pockets while the rest of us crumble. The system has been set up for a situation like this to make us dependent on them.— Nat Cat (@natanizzle22) August 12, 2020
Sure, the WH is important to this happening but I blame Mitch Mcconnell for this not getting done much sooner and Kentucky voters should too, #voteBlue #ditchMitch In his reelection ads, he portrays himself as a hero for getting 1st stimulus passed.— Shawn Haynes (@knot2afrayed) August 12, 2020
Millions of people are unemployed with their kids at home for the last 5 months. There are people out there that really need that money, and the head negotiator goes on vacation 🤷🏽♂️— Jon Davis (@ROCRAIDER585) August 12, 2020
The nerve of him to take off while our country is in the midsts of a catastrophe!— IndigoBlue♌️ (@indigoblue917) August 12, 2020