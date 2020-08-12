Mitch McConnell Sets off Social Media After Claiming Democrats Are Taking 'Healthcare System Hostage' With 'Non-COVID-Related' Demands

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell raised eyebrows and debate on Tuesday after he cast blame for failed stimulus bill negotiations on Democrats. In a Tuesday morning tweet, McConnell claimed that Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, were "taking our health system hostage" and that their refusal to budge on "non-COVID-related, liberal demands" were preventing funding for "testing, treatments, or vaccines."

The Speaker & Democratic Leader say not another dime for testing, treatments, or vaccines unless they get a huge tax cut for blue-state millionaires. Taking our health system hostage over longtime, non-COVID-related, liberal demands. This is a crisis. Let's govern like it. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) August 11, 2020

Negotiations on what could have been the final stimulus package entirely collapsed Friday after Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and White House Chief of Statt Mark Meadows failed to find common ground on a number of key issues. In the days since, figures on both sides of the aisle have pointed fingers as to who is to blame for the failed discussions, with both sides suggesting that the other was unwilling to negotiate on key provisions.

Unsurprisingly, McConnell's tweet placing blame on Democrats was immediately met with pushback from American Twitter users, many of whom have been waiting for months for further aid. Some were quick to point out the number of provisions included in the HEALS Act that are not related to the pandemic and economic crisis, such as the $1.75 billion in funding for a new FBI building, while others slammed McConnell for holding up the HEROES Act. Others were simply desperate for lawmakers to take action, urging McConnell and others to return to the negotiation table. Scroll down to see how social media is responding.