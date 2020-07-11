Stimulus Checks: Income Eligibility Possibly Capped at $40,000 Sparks Strong Response Online
Following recent reports that a potential second round of stimulus checks could come with a much lower income eligibility cap, social media is speaking out. On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters that while another round of direct payments "could well be" part of the next relief bill, he is considering setting the income cap at just $40,000, as he thinks "the people who have been hit the hardest are people who make" that much or less a year.
That $40,000 figure would mean that millions of American households would no longer be eligible to receive a stimulus payment, despite having received one under the first round. Passed in March, the CARES Act capped income eligibility at $99,000 for singles and $198,000 for joint filers, with the total amount of payments phasing out for those earning more than those amounts. This new cap, should it be implemented, would result in approximately 80 million households being eligible for payments, according to Kyle Pomerleau, an economist and resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.
With coronavirus cases surging, resulting in several cities to take a step back in the phased reopening of their economies, and unemployment rates still sitting at record levels, demand for a second stimulus check has been growing. McConnell’s statement, unsurprisingly, was met with strong opposition from the American people, who fear that they will be left out of further economic impact payments even if they are struggling. Keep scrolling to catch up on the discussion currently taking place on Twitter.
Me and my husband make well over $40,000 we made it like 72,000 this year and I have been out of work for three months and I don't know when I'm going to be able to go back because underlying conditions we should be able to get that stimulus package is not right— Bonnie Carr (@whitedove152) July 7, 2020
If we get another stimulus and it goes to people making under $40,000 a year imma be irked lol— RU-486. (@tahdollasign) July 8, 2020
REALLY ONLY people will get stimulus checks if your GROSS income LAST year was under 40,000 you need to get a different job!— Theospride (@Theospride1) July 7, 2020
Handing out stimulus checks only to people who make $40,000 or less is inefficient. You’re still forcing the economy to re-open so people can make a paycheck when they should be staying home protecting their health. The @SenateGOP is recklessly endangering the population.— Brian Harris (@BrianLincolnite) July 8, 2020
How is it that majority lead Mitch McConnell can say you only qualify for the stimulus is you make under $40,000 or less a year. That’s bullsh*+. All Americans have been hit hard @SpeakerPelosi @VP @SpeakerPelosi @POTUS @realDonaldTrump— codey vining (@ViningCodey) July 8, 2020
I think it's BS that McConell wants to limit your income to $40,000 to receive a stimulus check. Anyone that makes more than that does not receive one. I live by myself I'm responsible for all my bills. So why should I not receive a stimulus check. That's wrong!— Cathy Johnson (@CathyJo25627787) July 8, 2020
Did I just hear that the next stimulus check might be capped at an a usual income of $40,000?? Looks like most of us not getting checks if this is true pic.twitter.com/VsbBspWYvu— Bringing Myself to the Red Table (@MsHtownofDtown) July 7, 2020
It’s ridiculous to cap the stimulus. 40,000 is poor, the middle class doesn’t make much more.The rate of income has to include the number in the family. 1200.00 is just rent for us.the rich keep getting richer. They aren’t spending money that hurts us all.The virus is alive https://t.co/szgFG5afQb— Janice Seal (@JaniceSeal2) July 7, 2020
@SpeakerPelosi The people need you to stand up to McConnell and fight for them. He said that stimulus checks in the next package will be for people who earn $40,000 or less. The last check went to people who earned $75,000 or less. How about capping it at $60,000 or less?— Katherine Manchester (@KatherineManch8) July 7, 2020
But now Mitch McConnell wants to put a cap on the next stimulus check at 40,000 so millions of people won't get it. Please don't let him get away with ut.— Katherine Manchester (@KatherineManch8) July 8, 2020
40,000 Really you politics live in statistics not facts I know people in America making 60000 a year still struggling hoping a wishing for another stimulus check. America will never be Great Again it never was.— Kawika Dayton (@kawika_dayton) July 7, 2020
They bet not cap the stimulus check eligibility to $40,000 🙄🙄— Ginny Weasly 🌻🌻 (@CheetahXPearls) July 7, 2020
Just read about new stimulus eligibility and the $40,000 cap. I made a little over $50.000 by working 10 to 12 hours a day seven day6s a week. My job laid off 150 employees using corona virus to let go employees who made $15.00 to $21.00 dollars an hour and replaced us with temps https://t.co/TMnRL2xcly— Lisa Stone (@LisaSto43771658) July 7, 2020
Millions Would Miss Out on Second Stimulus Check With $40,000 Income Cap #SmartNews Is this a joke @senatemajldr $40,000 is your cap ? Try feed a family of 3 or even 2 in the city with that !! @SpeakerPelosi DO SOMETHING NOW— Danielle-Daniela Rivoir (@DanielaRivoir) July 7, 2020