Stimulus Checks: GOP Senator's Remark Equating Second Payment to 'People in Hell Want Ice Water' Stirs Social Media

The majority of stimulus payments from the U.S. government have been made to citizens desperate for some relief amid the coronavirus pandemic. And while states have begun to attempt opening up, raising questions about what happens next, others are curious if a second stimulus will happen.

According to Sen. John Kennedy from Louisiana, the answer is a firm no. But his answer was far stronger than just no, and it's one that didn't sit well with many outside of Washington, D.C. this week.

Asked about another round of stimulus checks, Sen John Kennedy said, "Well people in hell want ice water too.” https://t.co/UVqfG2mw2k — Lauren Selsky (@LJSelsky) May 8, 2020

"Well people in hell want ice water, too,” Kennedy said when asked about future stimulus payments according to Yahoo News. "I mean, everybody has an idea and a bill, usually to spend more money. It’s like a Labor Day mattress sale around here."

Yahoo News adds that a spokesperson for Kennedy claimed the senator's comments were referencing rumored bills focused on increasing state and local government funding. The initial stimulus package rang in around $2.2 trillion and didn't sit well with many GOP members of Congress, though it did pass due to calls from President Trump and others in the government. Sen. Ron Wilson from Wisconsin also agreed with Kennedy.

"I wasn't a real big supporter of that in the first round," Wilson said. "This isn't your classic recession."

Still, the comments were made and many people took offense and found ammunition against the growing sentiment that the government is more important than American lives. Scroll down to see what some are saying in response to the comments above and the prospect of a second stimulus check.