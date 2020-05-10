Stimulus Checks: GOP Senator's Remark Equating Second Payment to 'People in Hell Want Ice Water' Stirs Social Media
The majority of stimulus payments from the U.S. government have been made to citizens desperate for some relief amid the coronavirus pandemic. And while states have begun to attempt opening up, raising questions about what happens next, others are curious if a second stimulus will happen.
According to Sen. John Kennedy from Louisiana, the answer is a firm no. But his answer was far stronger than just no, and it's one that didn't sit well with many outside of Washington, D.C. this week.
Asked about another round of stimulus checks, Sen John Kennedy said, "Well people in hell want ice water too.” https://t.co/UVqfG2mw2k— Lauren Selsky (@LJSelsky) May 8, 2020
"Well people in hell want ice water, too,” Kennedy said when asked about future stimulus payments according to Yahoo News. "I mean, everybody has an idea and a bill, usually to spend more money. It’s like a Labor Day mattress sale around here."
Yahoo News adds that a spokesperson for Kennedy claimed the senator's comments were referencing rumored bills focused on increasing state and local government funding. The initial stimulus package rang in around $2.2 trillion and didn't sit well with many GOP members of Congress, though it did pass due to calls from President Trump and others in the government. Sen. Ron Wilson from Wisconsin also agreed with Kennedy.
"I wasn't a real big supporter of that in the first round," Wilson said. "This isn't your classic recession."
Still, the comments were made and many people took offense and found ammunition against the growing sentiment that the government is more important than American lives. Scroll down to see what some are saying in response to the comments above and the prospect of a second stimulus check.
You will have to make them, they wont do it out of the goodness of their hearts.— Brendan Prettie (@Mugulord) May 8, 2020
Ice water is for closers. pic.twitter.com/PH8aTpV5Rp— Comptroller of Flavortown (@shepoy1967) May 9, 2020
Well, actually we want ice water AND financial assistance.— SportsGeyser (@SportsGeyser) May 8, 2020
Shocked! Imagine if Schumer & Pelosi hadn’t given the farm away in the Care Pkg...we might actually get some basic income for main street during this crisis. FFS, both sides are massively corrupt & immoral.— bella luna🌹 (@rockabilly_blu) May 8, 2020
Another Republican trying to distribute benefits to his friends.— Dexter the Dog (@dexter_doggie) May 8, 2020
People should not be afraid of their goverment,goverment should be afraid of their people— Wandering Capitalist (@Venturinglist) May 9, 2020
Or one particular cancer clinic in Florida.. received 67 mil— JJ aka FuriousBloom (@jjsabenorio) May 9, 2020
anyone who voted for this dude and is going thru rough times because of the virus...remember this.— Rekka Pryde (@Rekka_Pryde) May 9, 2020
I mean, yeah, we are basically in hell. I still haven't received my first stimulus bill and PUA is still not really working right in PA, so I've had $0 relief.— I Scream, You Scream (@kayteterry) May 8, 2020
It took over 6 weeks for me to get either the stimulus or unemployment insurance. That $600 addition has not materialized and probably was just a figment of my imagination.— K Hesse (@KarenHesse1) May 9, 2020
Wait.. People only got one round, correct?
But how many times have corporations been bailed out?— Dawdling over one thing or other (@purplemonkey75) May 8, 2020