Stimulus Checks: GOP Plan Ripped for Including $686 Million in Fighter Jet Purchases
As the debate about the second round of stimulus checks rages on, the latest bill to provide relief to Americans is catching some flack. While the checks themselves have cause some debate, a snuck-in detail of the GOP's HEALS Act is now sparking backlash online. Public Citizen, a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization, reported that the legislation, which Congress has not voted on yet, includes $686 million in funding for F-35 fighter jets.
This revelation is part of the coronavirus pandemic relief package's $8 billion weapons procurement budget, which in turn is part of $29.4 billion in allotted defense spending in the bill. Per the Associated Press, the entire cost of the measure is $1 trillion. This lefty price tag is leaving many fuming, being as they feel the money would be better spent on payments to Americans, funding for coronavirus response measures, U.S. postal service relief or other infrastructure needs. Scroll through to read some of the heated reactions to Public Citizen's tweet about the fight jet allowance.
And yet somebody yesterday still did the old “but how will we pay for it” regarding stimulus checks and healthcare 🙄— I (@jcsbts) August 1, 2020
That’s republicans for ya! VOTE BLUE!— Lily (@digger789) August 1, 2020
WAIT! Did I read that right? Read it again! WOW, it still says "The GOP stimulus bill includes $686,000,000 for F-35 fighter jets and $0 for election funding."!!!!— CleanElectionsTexas (@CETexas) August 1, 2020
Call your Senators 1-888-415-4527. Tell them you support #HEROESAct w/ $3.6 billion funding for safe elections! https://t.co/8xHekUCltS
The are going to bomb the hell out of the corona virus! ...🤔🤔🤔— Ronald van den Hoorn (@rvdhoorn) August 1, 2020
Are they going to use F-35s to deliver absentee ballots?— Mando Calrissian 🌽💥 (@Slamabrewski) August 1, 2020
Republican Stimulus is has a porked up defense budget and very little health-care or election funding. https://t.co/DFIwNj6aQZ— el John Selector (@eljohnSelector) August 1, 2020
@SenateGOP @HouseGOP @marcorubio @SenRickScott Cybersecurity is more important than those planes. WE are more important than those planes!— Jules (@jmreycroft) August 1, 2020