Donald Trump Sparks Strong Response From Social Media After Threatening Executive Action If Deal Not Reached
The days-long negations between Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill has President Donald Trump considering taking some serious action. On Wednesday, the president sparked a vibrant response from social media after he threatened executive action if a deal regarding the next stimulus relief package is not met within the coming days.
If Democrats will not make a deal, President @realDonaldTrump will pursue executive action in order to extend economic relief for the American people. pic.twitter.com/K8qhdvelzb— The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 5, 2020
The president's threat comes as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows enter their 11th day of negotiations with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer regarding the HEALS Act. Their discussions have mostly remained deadlocked due to vastly different viewpoints regarding what should and should not be included in the legislation, with some of the most controversial topics including enhanced unemployment benefits and funding for the USPS. This week, however, there have been signs that discussions are moving in the right direction, with Mnuchin claiming Monday that they were "a little bit closer" to a deal.
Still, with it remaining unclear when a deal could be reached, the president's suggestion that he could step in sparked a strong response. Some people welcome the idea, believing that something needs to be done to speed up aid to the American people, while others feel doing so would be an overreach. Keep scrolling to see what people have to say about the possibility of Trump signing an executive order amid ongoing negotiations.
All he ever does is executive action. He can’t negotiate.— 1finekitty VOTED BLUE ❄️🌊🔜 (@1finekitty) August 6, 2020
prevnext
Do it. America needs help. https://t.co/5jIzG0AILs— MDockeray (@MDockeray) August 6, 2020
Please just do it. Don’t let them add all the bs.— Jeannie🇺🇸 PARLER: @LJuly1989❤️🇺🇸💯 (@LJuly1989) August 5, 2020
prevnext
Stop trying to sever the bill! Maybe if GOP didn’t add fighter jets, weapons and pentagon to a covid 19 bill then this wouldn’t be the result! GOP aren’t fiscally conservative they just simply don’t care! Trump “it is what it is” 156K deaths!— Anne (@alahey73) August 6, 2020
I thought Trump was a deal maker. He has not bothered to involve himself in the negotiations at all. I guess he can’t be bothered. An Executive Order won’t do anything to provide funding.— Regina (@Rbj39) August 5, 2020
prevnext
I’m old enough to remember when Trump criticized Obama for using executive orders. pic.twitter.com/5NdgEI6WfP— 🇺🇸❄️ ~ Roni ~ 🇺🇸❄️ #BidenHarris2020🤞🏻 (@paleblueeyes24) August 5, 2020
It needs to happen before this weekend. Enough already!#extendthe600 https://t.co/qpBJY0ugTC— Loulou 🇺🇸 (@Loulou21725942) August 6, 2020
prevnext
This is the @WhiteHouse official account, demonstrating that they have not the fist stinking clue how the U.S. Government works. Not a hint.#TrumpHasNoPlan https://t.co/kx9qI5gg63— Karl W. Lewis (@TheKarlWLewis) August 6, 2020
If Republicans won't deal honestly and fairly, and work for the benefit of the American people, Trump, once again will circumvent Congress and the law and act like the American dictator he is.— James Weir (@jmw040209) August 5, 2020
prevnext
If a deal can’t be made then it’s because you are bad at negotiating
Also do we REALLY need to keep spending 7 trillion on a military budget during a pandemic?— Zoma ★ (@ZomaSpirit) August 5, 2020
Fine. Put your damn money where your mouth is and do it. Better than using an executive order to redeem your butthurts on banning an app that people used to make your Tulsa rally look like a joke. https://t.co/qvFRhR5TTV— wallbie (@therealwallbie) August 6, 2020
prevnext
...sorry what you want is not covid related... https://t.co/cnknijIU8E— Gina M Townsend (@PrayingGina) August 6, 2020
I would not be surprised if the plan is for Republicans to delay purposely to help Trump "earn" political points towards election with his executive order.— JAT JR (@JohnTut41542508) August 5, 2020
prev
Congress controls the purse. If he wants any money out the door he has to work with Pelosi. #Reality— katia🍑 (@katia04) August 5, 2020