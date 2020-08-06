Donald Trump Sparks Strong Response From Social Media After Threatening Executive Action If Deal Not Reached

The days-long negations between Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill has President Donald Trump considering taking some serious action. On Wednesday, the president sparked a vibrant response from social media after he threatened executive action if a deal regarding the next stimulus relief package is not met within the coming days.

If Democrats will not make a deal, President @realDonaldTrump will pursue executive action in order to extend economic relief for the American people. pic.twitter.com/K8qhdvelzb — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 5, 2020

The president's threat comes as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows enter their 11th day of negotiations with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer regarding the HEALS Act. Their discussions have mostly remained deadlocked due to vastly different viewpoints regarding what should and should not be included in the legislation, with some of the most controversial topics including enhanced unemployment benefits and funding for the USPS. This week, however, there have been signs that discussions are moving in the right direction, with Mnuchin claiming Monday that they were "a little bit closer" to a deal.

Still, with it remaining unclear when a deal could be reached, the president's suggestion that he could step in sparked a strong response. Some people welcome the idea, believing that something needs to be done to speed up aid to the American people, while others feel doing so would be an overreach. Keep scrolling to see what people have to say about the possibility of Trump signing an executive order amid ongoing negotiations.