Stimulus Checks Could Be Replaced by Payroll Tax Cut, and Many Are Not Happy About It
President Trump recently suggested that stimulus checks could be replaced by a payroll tax cut, and many people are not happy about it. During a White House event, Trump was asked about the possibility of a second round of stimulus money for Americans. The ppresident is quoted as saying that he likes "the idea" of doing a payroll tax cut instead.
This has led to a lot of chatter on social media, with many people expressing dissatisfaction over the notion. "Trump only cares about what he most recently heard. Can we please get someone talking about universal basic income to him, and how much more stimulating that would be to the economy than a payroll tax cut, especially with over 30 million people no longer on employment rolls?" writer Scott Santens said of the idea.
Asked at small business event what he thinks about another round of stimulus payments directly to Americans, Trump said: “I like the idea of payroll tax cuts.” pic.twitter.com/3cKHottId4— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 28, 2020
Another person added, "Someone please explain to me how Donald Trump’s preference for a payroll tax cut helps the 20 million Americans who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic? And what about all the small businesses that can’t currently make a payroll, much less pay a tax on it?" Scroll down to see more reactions to the proposed payroll tax cut.
Because, right, the "payroll tax cut" is the best way to gut Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid.— Mitch McConnell's nasty @🏠 chupacabra (@RChupacabras) April 28, 2020
yeah, remove all taxes save captial gains and wealth transfer— a.wish (@aeon_wish) April 28, 2020
Wouldn't people have to have those job thingies in order for "payroll tax cuts" to have any effect at all?
Other than as a stealth attack on the safety net, of course.— Ray Gergen (@RPGergen) April 28, 2020
Over 26 million are NOT working!— Alamo_on_the_rise 🆘🍑 (@AlamoOnTheRise) April 28, 2020
Right - payroll tax cuts that equates to more taxes in the end. I pay more taxes since 2017 tax cuts. What is wrong with you?
Take the freaking billions you gave to large corporations and give it to American workers and folks in need! Stop being selfish!— IOTUS - Global Markets Investor of the US (@IOTUS_GlbMkts) April 28, 2020
Payroll tax cuts help only those that are still getting paychecks - giving support to those people as well as those with checks is smarter to help the economy— SamOmulligan (@LikeRepublican) April 28, 2020
Here's how much a payroll tax cut will benefit the 20+ million people who have lost their jobs: 0$
Here's how much it would benefit the Walton family: $2.7 billion. https://t.co/GH48fOHeph— Michael Linden (@MichaelSLinden) April 28, 2020
Payroll tax cuts don't help those without jobs, they just defund Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security which those people need now more than ever.— JT_ChrisIsDoingLife4Free (@JTPhilly125) April 28, 2020
For the millionth time,
1) payroll tax cuts are useless for people who are no longer on payrolls, and
b) WHY IS ART LAFFER STILL A THING? https://t.co/CEuOsLwCkj— Mark Gongloff (@markgongloff) April 28, 2020
Omniscient Narrator Voice:
“What the President doesn’t understand is that the 26 million recently unemployed Americans won’t benefit from payroll tax cuts because THEY ARENT ON ANY PAYROLL! “— Brian Bruce (@BrianBruce7) April 28, 2020
forgive me I am not an economics genius but how do you get a payroll tax cut if you’re not, y’know, on a payroll https://t.co/RHRVB1Bnc0— Jack Mirkinson (@jackmirkinson) April 28, 2020
[narrator] economists don't actually agree with him.
Payroll tax cuts are too slow and poorly targeted. https://t.co/fxMjNPsvt1— Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) April 28, 2020
$1,200 IS NOT ENOUGH. A PAYROLL TAX CUT IS NOT ENOUGH. people are going to become homeless and starve unless this government starts bailing out the PEOPLE instead of corporations! spending money is never an issue until it’s time to help PEOPLE! @realDonaldTrump #PeopleVsCongress https://t.co/HRjXLdrMGZ— Alison (@alison112207) April 28, 2020
Pathetic. A payroll tax cut does nothing for the 26 million who lost their jobs. With rent due on May 1, we need to provide $2,000 a month to everyone until this crisis is over. If we can bail out corporations, we can make sure everyone has enough to pay for basic necessities. https://t.co/T9cdE92e54— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 28, 2020