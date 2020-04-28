Stimulus Checks Could Be Replaced by Payroll Tax Cut, and Many Are Not Happy About It

President Trump recently suggested that stimulus checks could be replaced by a payroll tax cut, and many people are not happy about it. During a White House event, Trump was asked about the possibility of a second round of stimulus money for Americans. The ppresident is quoted as saying that he likes "the idea" of doing a payroll tax cut instead.

This has led to a lot of chatter on social media, with many people expressing dissatisfaction over the notion. "Trump only cares about what he most recently heard. Can we please get someone talking about universal basic income to him, and how much more stimulating that would be to the economy than a payroll tax cut, especially with over 30 million people no longer on employment rolls?" writer Scott Santens said of the idea.

Asked at small business event what he thinks about another round of stimulus payments directly to Americans, Trump said: “I like the idea of payroll tax cuts.” pic.twitter.com/3cKHottId4 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 28, 2020

Another person added, "Someone please explain to me how Donald Trump's preference for a payroll tax cut helps the 20 million Americans who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic? And what about all the small businesses that can't currently make a payroll, much less pay a tax on it?"