Stimulus Checks: Chuck Schumer Spars With Fellow Senator Over Relief and Testing
Sen. Chuck Schumer seemingly has enough on his plate with stalled stimulus plan discussions, debated USPS relief and the just-concluded Democratic National Convention on his mind. However, now he has a Twitter feud to contend with. His opponent in said online squabble is Sen. John Cornyn, a Republican representing Texas, and the issue at hand is coronavirus pandemic relief.
The digital spat began when Schumer shamed President Donald Trump for not having a national COVID-19 testing strategy. Cornyn then chimed in, quote-tweeting the Democrat's remark by shifting blame to his party for not coming up with a relief bill. However, as Schumer pointed out, the Democrats passed the HEROES Act in the House of Representatives, but the GOP-controlled Senate has blocked the bill. The back-and worth continued with a couple more Cornyn comments at the Senate Minority Leader's expense. Scroll through to see the senators' exchange.
It's August 21st, and President Trump still doesn’t have an adequate national testing strategy.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 21, 2020
You don’t have a COVID 19 relief bill. https://t.co/3S39HbGsp9— Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) August 22, 2020
We’ve had one since May. Your ‘plan’ hasn’t worked.https://t.co/nFoC2JQVu8 https://t.co/qkS0BgdDss— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 22, 2020
You blocked it and refused to negotiate https://t.co/cLJyFUzXol— Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) August 22, 2020
Vote early. https://t.co/k3eWDZogan— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 23, 2020
This is one of the funniest things I have seen in a while https://t.co/OvYKhaTh0b— Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) August 23, 2020