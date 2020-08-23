Stimulus Checks: Chuck Schumer Spars With Fellow Senator Over Relief and Testing

Sen. Chuck Schumer seemingly has enough on his plate with stalled stimulus plan discussions, debated USPS relief and the just-concluded Democratic National Convention on his mind. However, now he has a Twitter feud to contend with. His opponent in said online squabble is Sen. John Cornyn, a Republican representing Texas, and the issue at hand is coronavirus pandemic relief.

The digital spat began when Schumer shamed President Donald Trump for not having a national COVID-19 testing strategy. Cornyn then chimed in, quote-tweeting the Democrat's remark by shifting blame to his party for not coming up with a relief bill. However, as Schumer pointed out, the Democrats passed the HEROES Act in the House of Representatives, but the GOP-controlled Senate has blocked the bill. The back-and worth continued with a couple more Cornyn comments at the Senate Minority Leader's expense. Scroll through to see the senators' exchange.