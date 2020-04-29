Stimulus Checks: 7 States Receiving the Largest Average Payments

✖

The rollout of stimulus payments continues across the U.S., and while they've been earmarked by issues, the IRS had previously reported on Monday that nearly 60 percent of all payments have been sent out. Coming as part of the CARES Act, the stimulus guarantees $1,200 for every U.S. citizen, as well as $500 for every dependent.

As Ownerly points out, states received different amounts of money based on a few factors, including population and dependents claimed. Of the top seven states, Mississippi, New Mexico, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Arkansas and Texas. The amounts varied between about $2,400 and just over $2,600 per household. States with the lowest average payout included Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maryland. However, even states with a high average will likely receive enough to cover costs, depending on their work situation over the past several weeks.

"To be sure, there are few who believe the payouts will cover full costs for the recently unemployed, especially facing an uncertain time frame in which employment markets may recover from the coronavirus," Ownerly spokesman Richard Gargan, said. "Rather, the index gives a directional indication of the states which stand to economically benefit the most based on average family size and monthly costs."

The outlet also notes that states with a lower cost of living will see their stimulus payments go farther than states where expenses are higher. This was also factored into the site's statistic, which looked at the average rent, utilities, cable/satellite and mobile phone bills in those respective states.

For anyone who's still awaiting the payment, the IRS has revamped its Get My Payment tool. The service had previously crashed the IRS website entirely, as the agency is unable to offer any phone support whatsoever -- which includes any stimulus questions. There's also a portal for non-filers to update their bank account information, which can help the money arrive quicker.

There's also been talk of a second stimulus package, which had previously enjoyed bipartisan support, including that of President Donald Trump. However, despite one bill that would guarantee a $2,000 recurring monthly payment, the president appears to have changed course, and recently expressed support for a payroll tax cut instead.

While the idea of a payroll tax cut had been floated by the administration prior, it would only help those who kept their jobs through the pandemic, which millions of people have not. It would also disproportionately help those with greater income, and some argue it would fail to reinvigorate the economy in any meaningful way.