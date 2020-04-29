Payroll Tax Cuts, Explained

As people across the U.S. anxiously await their stimulus payments, which pays out $1,200 to every adult citizen, as well as $500 for every dependent, there's been talk of a second stimulus package to aid those impacted by coronavirus. However, that conversation took an odd detour today after President Donald Trump, who'd previously spoken about a second stimulus package, spoke about his preference for a payroll tax cut.

"I like the idea of payroll tax cuts," the president said on Tuesday when asked about a second round of payments to citizens. Trump had previously expressed support for another stimulus payment, as the one-time payment was going to do little from those who were hardest-hit by the pandemic. While nothing had been decided on, there is a bill in Congress, the Emergency Money for the People Act, that would've guaranteed an ongoing payment. Afterward, Bloomberg's Jennifer Jacobs tweeted Trump's response, which sparked a great deal of speculation about what's to come for cash-strapped citizens.

Asked at small business event what he thinks about another round of stimulus payments directly to Americans, Trump said: “I like the idea of payroll tax cuts.” pic.twitter.com/3cKHottId4 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 28, 2020

This also presents some questions about what, specifically a payroll tax cut would entail. Much less how people would potentially benefit individuals, particularly as millions in the U.S. have already filed for unemployment. Here's a look at what that could mean, according to Business Insider.