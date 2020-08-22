Stimulus Check Wait Continues, But Twitter Passes Time With Perfect Memes
Another week has gone by with basically no progress on a stimulus package to put cash in Americans' pockets. Citizens around the country are in desperate need of extra money to get them through the hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic, including lost or reduced funds and health issues. Plus, businesses need support due to reduced spending as a result of the pandemic. Even though it is a tough time in the U.S., it's always good to laugh now and again.
Twitter is the perfect place to go and let off a chuckle or two about the ongoing financial crisis. Users have no shortage of memes, videos and jokes about the wait for another stimulus check. Scroll through to see some of the latest musings about the current economic situation.
My plan if there's another stimulus: pic.twitter.com/N6GyBhhsv8— hay man 🕋 (@hay__man) August 18, 2020
me trying to convince Congress to send us our second stimulus checks package already pic.twitter.com/aGFJguWh9W— Arly 🌱 (@cannamommaa) August 19, 2020
This is literally how stimulus packages work pic.twitter.com/eFP8xeyxji— CryptøManiac101 🅐 (@_Crypto_Maniac_) August 19, 2020
Millionaire senators waiting a month to talk about stimulus aid pic.twitter.com/p92Ob8tkeA— Nico (@notn1co) August 14, 2020
Looks like this pigeon got his stimulus check early. 😁🤔 pic.twitter.com/Lo4NMPrPOd— Magic Beans🐿️ (@DeanJC420) August 17, 2020
Sure could use a second stimulus check! 😂 pic.twitter.com/OeDIdZLRur— Ticky Tok Toddy Harding (@ToddHarding_17) August 18, 2020
Mood: after the next stimulus pic.twitter.com/NXGVgAtPpM— The Famous Jett Jackson (@MrHBK215) August 19, 2020
Politicians have some good gd nerve asking folk for campaign donations and there’s still no 2nd stimulus. No job or healthcare and y’all still finna knock them over the head for $20????? I hate it here. pic.twitter.com/FELSLYQ7SL— Elon Bucks (@AyeshaSelden) August 18, 2020