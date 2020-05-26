Stimulus Checks Are Hitting Bank Accounts, and Twitter Has the Perfect Memes in Response
Now that the long and troubled rollout of stimulus checks is approaching the end, the payments have started showing up in mailboxes and in bank accounts across the U.S. en masse. Naturally, many of the recipients have taken to Twitter to celebrate the payment — and nothing says "celebration" like the right meme.
The stimulus checks allot a one-time payment of $1,200 to U.S. citizens over the age of 18 and $500 for each dependent. However, the payments were plagued with difficulties, including outdated account information for direct deposits to paper checks being delayed due to President Donald Trump's insistence that it includes his signature. The payments were part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, which was passed back in March in an effort to keep the economy somewhat at float while millions filed for unemployment amid mass business closures to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Now that the payments have most been sent out, although Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories will have to wait a bit longer, people are already spending them on high-price items. There has also been repeated talks of a second stimulus package, with several policies being proposed. However, the Senate apparently won't be ready to hold a vote until June. For now, here's a look at how just a few people have celebrated their stimulus payments online.
How I felt when that stimulus hit my account 🤗 pic.twitter.com/t9jn3R43Gm— Nigerian Papi ™ (@RichThaGreat23) May 26, 2020
How I’m walking to the ATM when that stimulus hit again. pic.twitter.com/T8owCY8Eug— Casanova Galore (@TheHomieCas) May 26, 2020
When that stimulus hit my account pic.twitter.com/1ykFiEUz8g— cotydankh (@dankhcoty) May 24, 2020
Me when that stimulus hit 😂 pic.twitter.com/32U1HJPd0W— T✊🏾E JAY (@PoloFeindRL) May 20, 2020
When that stimulus hit the direc deposit pic.twitter.com/mastI9wHqy— NotsoMoney Med (@NotsomoneyM) May 19, 2020
When that stimulus hit the bank account pic.twitter.com/rXFNkIEoEQ— D-Nasty (@DingoSavage) May 16, 2020
That stimulus check hit just right!!! pic.twitter.com/jtic0ex3ga— Wes Allred (@Wallred1976) May 24, 2020
i know where that stimulus check goin 😍😍😍😩 pic.twitter.com/pagNsDATjD— ً (@pewdiefan2009) May 25, 2020
2nd stimulus check bouta go crazy, say less pic.twitter.com/7eE6do4NzY— jb (@jbryds0069) May 22, 2020
Oh sweet baby Jesus... it finally happened 🙌 better late than never #StimulusCheck pic.twitter.com/vcEMiAMTO3— Marisa (@marisajo_) May 20, 2020
I got my stimulus check....should I buy a nintendo switch yes or yes pic.twitter.com/PvsbLudpaj— igotspidersinmyhair (@notyourdad666) May 25, 2020
Typing ‘stimulus check’ on the twitter search for updates pic.twitter.com/4nP6fPprdR— someone (@yinguryang_) May 19, 2020