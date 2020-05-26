Stimulus Checks Are Hitting Bank Accounts, and Twitter Has the Perfect Memes in Response

Now that the long and troubled rollout of stimulus checks is approaching the end, the payments have started showing up in mailboxes and in bank accounts across the U.S. en masse. Naturally, many of the recipients have taken to Twitter to celebrate the payment — and nothing says "celebration" like the right meme.

The stimulus checks allot a one-time payment of $1,200 to U.S. citizens over the age of 18 and $500 for each dependent. However, the payments were plagued with difficulties, including outdated account information for direct deposits to paper checks being delayed due to President Donald Trump's insistence that it includes his signature. The payments were part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, which was passed back in March in an effort to keep the economy somewhat at float while millions filed for unemployment amid mass business closures to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

Now that the payments have most been sent out, although Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories will have to wait a bit longer, people are already spending them on high-price items. There has also been repeated talks of a second stimulus package, with several policies being proposed. However, the Senate apparently won't be ready to hold a vote until June. For now, here's a look at how just a few people have celebrated their stimulus payments online.