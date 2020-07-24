Stimulus Check: IRS Website Provides Guidance on Acquiring Payment

✖

As the GOP prepares to unveil a new stimulus package that will likely include a second round of direct payments to the American people, many are searching for ways to avoid the issues that inundated the distribution of the first stimulus checks. Thankfully, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will be much more prepared for an additional round of payments, and one useful tool created amid the first wave will help you acquire your payment smoothly and more quickly.

Shortly after Congress passed the CARES Act and President Donald Trump signed it into law on March 27, the IRS got to work, creating several resources to aid in the distribution of millions of payments. Among the resources created was the Get My Payment tool, an online portal launched in mid-April on the IRS' website. The tool allows users to track the status of their payment and also confirm payment type (direct deposit or check) and submit their direct deposit information (for those who filed their tax returns in 2018 or 2019 but did not provide their banking information) to allow for a speedier delivery.

Similarly, for those who do not typically file taxes, the IRS launched the non-filers tool, which allows people to "easily and quickly" provide the IRS the necessary information to receive their stimulus money for no fee. The tool was created specifically for those people who did not file a 2018 or 2019 federal income tax return because their gross income was under $12,200 ($24,400 for married couples) or for those who weren't required to file a 2018 or 2019 federal income tax return for other reasons.

For both portals, some ey information is required. That information includes full name, current mailing address and an email address; date of birth and valid Social Security number; bank account number, type and routing number, if you have one; and the Identity Protection Personal Identification Number (IP PIN) you received from the IRS earlier this year, if you have one; driver's license or state-issued ID, if you have one. Other information also may be requested to access the tools.

Of course, the IRS has more than just those two resources to aid Americans in the acquisition of their stimulus payments, which will again likely consist of approximately $1,200 under the GOP's bill. Another crucial resource is simply the IRS website as itself, which is where the "Economic Impact Payment Information Center," which serves as a FAQ page for the stimulus checks, is accessible. This page will provide Americans will answers to the most pressing questions, which will apply to both the first stimulus payments, some of which are still being distributed, and the likely second round of payments, which would potentially begin being sent out as early as August.