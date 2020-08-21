Stimulus Check: IRS Reopens Deadline for Veterans Who Missed First Payment

✖

Veterans Affairs beneficiaries who did not receive the $500 payments for dependents included in the CARES Act Economic Impact Payment checks and do not have to file federal tax returns can now claim the extra funds. The Internal Revenue Service plans to re-open the Non-Filers tool beginning Saturday so disabled veterans can provide their information. The payments are expected to be sent out by mid-October and veterans can apply through Sept. 30.

In addition to disabled veterans, the new registration period is also open to people with qualifying children who receive Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits, Supplemental Security Income, and Railroad Retirement benefits and did not need to file a 2018 or 2019 federal tax return. If you used the Non-Filers tool after May 5, you do not need to re-register for the benefit. If you miss the Sept. 30 deadline, you have to wait until 2021 to claim it as a credit on the 2020 federal income tax return.

The IRS reopened the registration period for federal beneficiaries who didn't receive $500 per child payments earlier this year. If you’re a Veteran who missed the payment, learn more at https://t.co/GShRQLjYoV — Secretary Robert Wilkie (@SecWilkie) August 21, 2020

The CARES Act signed in March included a $1,200 stimulus check for eligible Americans who earned $75,000 or less during the 2018 or 2019 tax years. Couples who file jointly and earned $150,000 or less combined received $2,400 payments. Dependents under the age of 17 were eligible for $500 each, added to the payment for the taxpayer who claims them. Lower-income Americans and others who do not need to file tax returns could also apply for an economic impact payment using the Non-Filers tool.

Although the majority of Americans have already received their stimulus check, there were several glitches and complaints during the process. One of those was the early deadline to register for payments if you were not going to automatically get one. For example, Veterans Affairs beneficiaries originally only have until May 5 to register, the Military Times reported at the time. The VA also teamed up with the Treasury Department to ensure veterans would receive their payments in the same bank account where they receive their VA benefits.

Earlier this month, the IRS also fixed another issue with the Non-Filers tool. thanks to an early glitch in the system that was not fixed until May 15, anyone who registered for payment earlier than that date did not receive the payment for qualified dependents. The IRS finally began sending out the missing $500 payments on Aug. 5, and began mailing out physical checks or pre-paid debit cards with the payments on Aug. 7.