Stimulus Checks: IRS Reopens Registration for Those Who Didn't Receive $500 Per Child Payment

As the fate of a second stimulus check remains in limbo, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is tediously working to correct errors some encountered with their first payment. On Saturday, the IRS officially reopened its registration period for those Americans who did not receive $500 per child payments as part of their stimulus check.

Passed in late March, the CARES Act authorized the distribution of direct payments to eligible Americans, most checks totaling $1,200. The bill also provided for the payment of $500 for every dependent under the age of 17, though some missed the brief window of time during which they could provide the necessary information to receive payment for dependents. In response, the IRS is now encouraging those people to use their non-filers tool to enter their information and receive their payment.

"IRS employees have been working non-stop to deliver more than 160 million Economic Impact Payments in record time. We have coordinated outreach efforts with thousands of community-based organizations and have provided materials in more than two dozen languages," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said. "Given the extremely high demand for EIP assistance, we have continued to prioritize and increase resource allocations to eligible individuals, including those who may be waiting on some portion of their payment. To help with this, we are allocating additional IRS resources to ensure eligible recipients receive their full payments during this challenging time."

The IRS notes that those eligible for the reopened registration include "people with qualifying children who receive Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Railroad Retirement benefits and Veterans Affairs Compensation and Pension (C&P) benefits and did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019." These people can use the non-filers tool, available by clicking here, now through Wednesday, Sept. 30 to receive their correct payment amount.

To use the tool, users will have to enter the requested information. This information includes full name, current mailing address and an email address; date of birth and valid Social Security number; bank account number, type and routing number, if you have one; and the Identity Protection Personal Identification Number (IP PIN) you received from the IRS earlier this year, if you have one; driver's license or state-issued ID, if you have one. The following information will be needed for each qualifying child: name, Social Security number or Adoption Taxpayer Identification Number, and their relationship to you or your spouse.

The IRS noted that they anticipate these $500 payments to be issued by mid-October. The IRS is also working to correct a number of other issues, including an error on the non-filers tool that resulted in those who had used it before My 17 to not receive their $500 payment per dependent.