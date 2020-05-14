Stimulus Check Error Gives Woman $15 Coronavirus Relief Payment

✖

There have been a number of coronavirus stimulus relief check errors reported, with one woman now revealing that she was sent a payment for only $15. According to ABC-13, Allie Harris-Beeks, from Durham, North Carolina told reporters, "I only got $15, and I thought it was an error." She shared that the money was put into her account via direct deposit.

"I just don't know why that happened," Harris-Beeks added, expressing surprise over the situation. She stated that she had already completed her taxes for the year and had even received a return payment, so she did not owe money. Strangely, she says that the IRS even sent her a letter confirming that they sent her $1,200. "Once I got that letter, I was like, 'Something is off and something is wrong.' I tried to contact the IRS, but it kept sending me to an automated message." Notably, for those in similar situations, the revenue service has stated that they will be eligible to receive the difference when they file their 2020 taxes, though Harris-Beeks believes "that's a long time to wait," admitting it's an injustice to citizens.

In another recent situation, a couple claimed that they missed out on a $2,200 stimulus payment due to filing their taxes early. In a question sent to The Moneyist, the couple explained that they made more money in 2019 than they had in 2018, and since they filed their taxes early this year, they did not get a payment due to being outside the financial parameters. Quentin Fottrell — The Moneyist — explained that he understood their situation, but did not agree with their perspective.

"I don’t disagree with the facts in your letter. I do disagree your interpretation of those facts," he replied. "You are correct that you would have received a far larger stimulus check had you not filed your 2019 taxes early. The legislation was rushed through Congress and, while it’s certainly not perfect and some Democratic lawmakers say the CARES Act gives more support to corporations than individuals, it’s still a sum of money that could mean the difference between paying the rent and putting food on the table and paying electricity bills, and not paying them."

Fottrell added that there must be a line drawn in the sand, especially for those that earn a certain threshold. "You pay more income tax on that amount than someone who earns less," he said. "It would be a less equitable CARES Act if the money simply stopped after $150,000 for a married couple who file jointly. Attempting to control things that are out of our reach can make us feel angry and seek to blame others — in this case, the government. It’s a natural, if flawed, reaction."