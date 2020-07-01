Stimulus Checks: Donald Trump Wants Larger Payments, and the Public Is Weighing In

President Donald Trump's latest claim that he's advocating for a larger stimulus check has gotten some people talking online. On Wednesday, Trump spoke to Fox News about the long-awaited second stimulus package, where he claimed he wants the highly-anticipated second round of stimulus payments to be bigger than the previous $1,200 payment attached to the CARES Act.

"I support actually larger numbers than the Democrats, but it's got to be done properly," Trump explained. "I want the money getting to people to be larger so they can spend it. I want the money to get there quickly and in a non-complicated fashion." He also said that the next stimulus package should create a "great incentive to work," a reference to the extra $600 in unemployment benefits that also came as part of the $2 trillion CARES Act.

Conversations about a second stimulus package have been held since March, and are apparently going to be the focus of the Senate's agenda when they return from their long July 4th holiday weekend. While there's nothing concrete just yet, aside from the Senate's assurance that the HEROES Act won't become law, the promise of a bigger stimulus payment definitely had people tweeting.