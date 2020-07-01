Stimulus Checks: Donald Trump Wants Larger Payments, and the Public Is Weighing In
President Donald Trump's latest claim that he's advocating for a larger stimulus check has gotten some people talking online. On Wednesday, Trump spoke to Fox News about the long-awaited second stimulus package, where he claimed he wants the highly-anticipated second round of stimulus payments to be bigger than the previous $1,200 payment attached to the CARES Act.
"I support actually larger numbers than the Democrats, but it's got to be done properly," Trump explained. "I want the money getting to people to be larger so they can spend it. I want the money to get there quickly and in a non-complicated fashion." He also said that the next stimulus package should create a "great incentive to work," a reference to the extra $600 in unemployment benefits that also came as part of the $2 trillion CARES Act.
Conversations about a second stimulus package have been held since March, and are apparently going to be the focus of the Senate's agenda when they return from their long July 4th holiday weekend. While there's nothing concrete just yet, aside from the Senate's assurance that the HEROES Act won't become law, the promise of a bigger stimulus payment definitely had people tweeting.
Dear Mr. Trump and Congress: Please get on the same page. MIDDLE CLASS, LOWER CLASS, AND UNEMPLOYEED AMERICANS are struggling. WE NEED AN ONGOING STIMULUS UNTIL THE END OF THE YEAR! pic.twitter.com/YjNtINjTLG— C & J (@ChristineFindl1) July 1, 2020
"Trump says he wants more stimulus checks: ‘I support actually larger numbers than the Democrats’ "
We KNOW you do, Donnie, but WHO gets the MONEY?
Never mind your LIES, we KNOW you— Jerry Lingle (@JerryLingle) July 1, 2020
It's a last ditch effort to buy the election, but it wont work for him.
The cash is welcome though. pic.twitter.com/yeRFVlfcXN— Permanent Future (@TheEternal_now) July 1, 2020
In a perfect world Trump gives us a fat second stimulus in order to save his re-election and we vote his dumbass out regardless.— Ron Harper (@ThatCaliSigma) July 1, 2020
Trump just announced that he wants a second stimulus. He's really trying to get it on with us.— rachelratz (@rachelratz) July 1, 2020
Trump said the next stimulus check will be very good and generous shiiiit 🥴😂— Kaylee Nicole Tennant (@KTkaylee) July 1, 2020
Trump is all talk. He likes to lie and tell people what they want to hear. 5 months dealing with Covid-19 and the people have only had one stimulus check of $1200. How the F does that give people the incentive to not work?— Mike🧢🌺🦄🍎 (@TygerStile) July 1, 2020
Tbh if Trump approves another $1,200 stimulus check I’ll tweet MAGA, only once though— August 8th (@LogunShowTime) July 1, 2020
Predictions: Trump will suddenly wear a mask, and claim he was pro-mask all along... a second stimulus check will miraculously arrive as his number dip in September... a miracle COVID cure will be unveiled in October... and more Hunter Biden dirt will be dug— James St. James (@JSJdarling) July 1, 2020
TRUMP BACKS SECOND STIMULUS CHECK FOR AMERICANS IN NEXT CORONAVIRUS AID PACKAGE, SAYS DETAILS TO COME IN NEXT FEW WEEKS -SCRIPPS INTERVIEW
Will be deposited directly to your Robinhood account— Quoth the Raven (@QTRResearch) June 22, 2020
That second stimulus check better be 10k if Trump wants my vote.— Isa (@RuthlessIsa) June 23, 2020
