Second Stimulus Checks: The Wait Continues, and Twitter Is Responding With Memes

The U.S. government started sending out one-time $1,200 economic impact payments in mid-April, but it seems many Americans think another one is long overdue. As the economic fallout of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues (and case numbers continue to grow), financial concerns are plaguing many. Over on Twitter, users are manifesting these concerns into something lighthearted: memes.

GIFs, reaction images and short videos are prevalent when searching for tweets about a second stimulus package. Most are venting about waiting for another payment, while others are expressing that they've given up hope on the government helping them out. Scroll through to see some of the best memes about a second stimulus check from the past few days.