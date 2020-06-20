Second Stimulus Checks: The Wait Continues, and Twitter Is Responding With Memes
The U.S. government started sending out one-time $1,200 economic impact payments in mid-April, but it seems many Americans think another one is long overdue. As the economic fallout of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues (and case numbers continue to grow), financial concerns are plaguing many. Over on Twitter, users are manifesting these concerns into something lighthearted: memes.
GIFs, reaction images and short videos are prevalent when searching for tweets about a second stimulus package. Most are venting about waiting for another payment, while others are expressing that they've given up hope on the government helping them out. Scroll through to see some of the best memes about a second stimulus check from the past few days.
prevnext
Me waiting for the government to give us a second stimulus check pic.twitter.com/4AMC6X8pmB— lil jessie 🦋 (@ogmeghantrainor) June 16, 2020
prevnext
Me watching The News tryna see when this second Stimulus check coming.... pic.twitter.com/oqc9mcH5Vy— Jordan 🙃 (@Theory901) June 15, 2020
prevnext
Seagull got his stimulus check I guess.😆 pic.twitter.com/B7XE0mjSXb— JagoKuken (@Retrorenegades_) June 16, 2020
prevnext
So I guess we really ain’t getting a second stimulus check, huh. pic.twitter.com/zk5QRt4V7u— 🪐 Galactica Gay 🚀 (@The314Gay) June 15, 2020
prevnext
If only we’d get a second stimulus check next month 🤔 pic.twitter.com/faj5STlrbE— Kirstan 🌿🌻 (@sunflowermom_) June 15, 2020
prevnext
Sooooo is the Senate ever gonna vote on that second stimulus check? pic.twitter.com/wZ7sDkyfU0— Derrick Rose Stan (@_jaleal) June 16, 2020
prevnext
HOLY HEEEEEELL CAN WE GET ANOTHER STIMULUS?! pic.twitter.com/74zJxWs042— Who (@aproxinate) June 17, 2020
prev
So in other words: I can’t even afford to die right now! Let them know in Congress, we are not freeloaders. We are hard working people derailed by this Pandemic: some of us more than others. There needs to be another stimulus package. One that is fair and does right by us all pic.twitter.com/k0gQcdwGhy— Shepherd (@gwendolynj354) June 20, 2020