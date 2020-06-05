How to Get Your Stimulus Check Sent to Your Cash App Account

✖

The slow, troubled rollout of stimulus checks has begun to wind to a close. Though, anyone who has yet to receive their check, there is a method to easily route the payment directly to a Cash App account.

On the Cash App website, the finance platform detailed directions on how the one-time $1,200 payment can be acquired more quickly and easily than many recipients have been reporting. As the company notes, they offer account and routing numbers, similar to a more conventional bank, so the stimulus payment can be deposited directly. The company also noted that non-filers can get the payment directly to their accounts via the IRS. The same applies for those who did file taxes but didn't provide direct deposit information. They've also provided a general FAQ page to help users understand how the payments work.

The stimulus checks were part of the $2 trillion CARES Act, which was passed back in March in response to the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Along with numerous provisions aimed at keeping the economy afloat amid widespread business closures, U.S. citizens were eligible for $1,200, along with $500 per dependent. Though the payments were fraught with all sorts of issues, including delays, website problems and ending up in the wrong accounts entirely.

One of the more recent issues that have cropped up involves those who received the one-time payment in the form of a pre-paid debit card that inadvertently ended up in the trash. The debit cards, which were delivered in plain-looking white envelopes, were often thrown away by those who assumed they'd be getting a paper check, which was a popular method of delivery. Fortunately, anyone who made that mistake can call MetaBank Customer Service by phone at 800-240-8100 and ask for a replacement card — all though there is a $7.50 fee involved.

Though the majority of payments have reportedly been successful, the IRS has reported a few issues with those that remain. Partly due to the millions of low-income Americans who do not need to file taxes, which makes it difficult for the agency to track down their correct address. In response to the issue, they have extended the deadline for the "Non-Filers" tool on their website through Oct. 15. Additionally, the IRS has also started to offer phone support for those with stimulus check questions