How to Call the IRS for Your Stimulus Check Updates

Getting answers about your economic impact payment has just gotten a little bit easier. On Wednesday, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced that Americans are now able to call the agency to with any questions and also receive updates regarding their coronavirus stimulus checks. How exactly do you call the IRS, though?

It turns out, doing so isn't very difficult at all, though it may take a little patience on your end. To call the IRS, simply dial the IRS Economic Impact Payment line at 800-919-9835, where you can be put in contact with one of the 3,500 telephone representatives the IRS began to add Wednesday. When you dial the number, however, you will not immediately be connected to an actual person. In a statement, the IRS explained that when calling the number, callers will first be greeted by an automated message that answers "most Economic Impact Payment questions." If you are still left with questions, simply listen to the end of the message, when those who need additional assistance "will have the option of talking to a telephone representative."

According to Forbes, should you experience difficulty with the IRS Economic Impact Payment line, you also have the option to contact the IRS through the IRS Customer Service hotline at 1-800-829-1040. The IRS can also be contacted at 1-800-829-1954 to inquire about income taxes. Your best bet, however, will be the IRS Economic Impact Payment line, as it was specifically launched with stimulus payments in mind. The number to that line is also included on the letter sent to all Americans receiving payments should they have further questions regarding the relief money.

Of course, the IRS has many other avenues for assistance for those with questions, and the agency encourages people to traverse those routes before contacting them via phone, as "IRS telephone assistance and other services will remain limited." Among the first places you should seek assistance is the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) website itself, where you can find the "Economic Impact Payment Information Center." This center serves as a FAQ page for the stimulus checks and provides a one-stop place for some of the most crucial information, with new updates and answers to common questions frequently being added. Another crucial page on the IRS website is the "Coronavirus Tax Relief and Economic Impact Payments" page, where you can easily access the latest information available about the stimulus checks, as well as information for individuals and families, businesses and tax-exempt entities, and health plans and retirement plans.