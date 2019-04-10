Stevie Boebi: YouTube Star Mourns Loss of Grandmother, Cancels ClexaCon Appearance

YouTube star Stevie Boebi is mourning the loss of her grandmother.

The YouTube personality, a self-described “queer & disabled youtuber” who runs a YouTube channel about LGBT sex education, relationships, and dating, announced on Twitter on Monday that she would no longer be appearing at the upcoming convention ClexaCon following her grandmother’s death.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My grandmother passed away today. I’ll be remembering her life in the town she grew up this week,” she wrote. “I won’t be going to [ClexaCon] but i urge you to attend the disability and sex Ed panels I was on, they are both full of amazing people.

My grandmother passed away today. I’ll be remembering her life in the town she grew up this week. I won’t be going to @ClexaCon but i urge you to attend the disability and sex Ed panels I was on, they are both full of amazing people. — Stevie 🔮 (@stevieboebi) April 8, 2019

Boebi and her grandmother were close, and the Youtube star frequently posted about her on social media, sharing a video in 2013 in which she came out to her grandmother. In a 2014 Instagram post, she said that her grandmother was her “hero.”

“This is my grandmother,” she wrote. “I am so lucky to have her in my life. She taught me many things that literally saved my life. My hero.”

The news of her grandmother’s passing was met with a wave of support from Boebi’s followers, who were quick to comment with thoughtful messages.

“I’m so sorry for your loss,” fellow Clexacon panelist and actress Natasha Negovanlis wrote.

“I’m so sorry to hear about grandma’s passing,” another added. “I hope that the love of family and friends will comfort and strengthen you in the days ahead. Thinking of you at this time. I love you, Stevie.”

“So sorry for your loss,” one follower commented. “Hope you are being as gentle with yourself as you can.”

Boebi was set to appear on the Disabled and LGBT+ panel at Clexacon, a convention held annually in Las Vegas celebrating LGBTQ+ characters on television, LGBTQ+ actors, and LGBTQ+ fans.

The panel was meant to be a “discussion on the intersection of being disabled and LGBT, accessibility, stigma, dating, community, and more,” and will still be a featured panel of the convention featuring panelists Annie Segarra and Joe Dunn. The panel will be moderated by Alexis Hillyard.

The first and largest multi-fandom event for LGBTQ women and allies, according to the event’s website, ClexaCon was sparked and draws its name from The 100‘s Clarke and Lexa (Clexa), a relationship that ultimately played into the “Bury Your Gays” TV trope. The convention “brings together thousands of diverse LGBTQ fans and content creators from around the world to celebrate positive representation for LGBTQ women in the media.”