Steve Carell Had the Best Reaction When Everyone Freaked out Over His Hot New Silver Fox Look

The Internet was positively abuzz last week when Steve Carell stepped out in London while […]

(Photo: Getty / Evan Agostini, Getty / Tristan Fewings / Stringer)

The Internet was positively abuzz last week when Steve Carell stepped out in London while promoting Despicable Me 3 looking particularly dashing.

The 54-year-old dad of two rocked his grey hair, stylish shades, a fitted blue sweater, khaki pants and trendy leather sneakers.

It all started when one eagle-eyed Twitter user spotted the pics.

And then the reactions started pouring in, comparing him to his characters on The Office and Crazy, Stupid Love:

Even GQ took notice.

But the best reaction of all came from the man himself, who joked with Entertainment Tonight‘s Carly Steele about it at the Despicable Me 3 premiere in Los Angeles.

MORE: Steve Carell Shares His Funniest Father’s Day Gift

“I am so sick of people just looking at me for my physical attributes,” Carell hilariously quipped. “It’s just genetic. There’s nothing I can do.”

Carell added, “I’m bursting with pride. That’s very nice.”

We’re not exactly sure how we feel about Michael Scott turning into a George Clooney type, but one thing’s for sure: those minions sure pulled a number on Carell!

