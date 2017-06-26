Steve Carell Had the Best Reaction When Everyone Freaked out Over His Hot New Silver Fox Look

(Photo: Getty / Evan Agostini, Getty / Tristan Fewings / Stringer)

The Internet was positively abuzz last week when Steve Carell stepped out in London while promoting Despicable Me 3 looking particularly dashing.

A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight) on Jun 26, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

The 54-year-old dad of two rocked his grey hair, stylish shades, a fitted blue sweater, khaki pants and trendy leather sneakers.

It all started when one eagle-eyed Twitter user spotted the pics.

Honestly take your Goslings and your Zayns Malik and give me 2017 Steve Carell pic.twitter.com/lUWWF2A8Ue — Chloe Gilke (@GilkeAsCharged) June 21, 2017

And then the reactions started pouring in, comparing him to his characters on The Office and Crazy, Stupid Love:

Idk who Steve Carell is but Michael Scott looks good here https://t.co/rrX0nMVFUp — zachary (@comfort) June 23, 2017

if you dont want steve carell at his 2006 you dont deserve him at his 2017 https://t.co/dr3sujEGu1 — p (@htepxige) June 23, 2017

2017 steve carell is 2011 steve carell after his wife screws david lindhagen in crazy stupid love https://t.co/ExUvqXUx0k — livy g🏜 (@olixia_) June 23, 2017

Even GQ took notice.

Damn, Steve Carell makes us want gray hair https://t.co/UD5xbFUL2n pic.twitter.com/9itaozJDpz — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) June 22, 2017

But the best reaction of all came from the man himself, who joked with Entertainment Tonight‘s Carly Steele about it at the Despicable Me 3 premiere in Los Angeles.

“I am so sick of people just looking at me for my physical attributes,” Carell hilariously quipped. “It’s just genetic. There’s nothing I can do.”

Carell added, “I’m bursting with pride. That’s very nice.”

We’re not exactly sure how we feel about Michael Scott turning into a George Clooney type, but one thing’s for sure: those minions sure pulled a number on Carell!

