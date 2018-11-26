Steph Curry’s High Speed Car Crash Caught on Video

New footage from TMZ Sports shows the car crash that NBA star Steph Curry was involved in on Friday.

In the video, which you can watch here, a car can be seen crossing into Curry’s lane and skidding in front of his black Porshe. The video is dashboard footage taken from a car driving along the opposite direction of the highway.

The Golden State Warriors player was driving along Highway 24 in Oakland, California when the silver Lexus slammed into his Porsche. The car can be seen herring across at least three lanes and clipping Curry’s vehicle into the highway divider before spinning 360 degrees and crashing into the median.

Officials said that about 10 minutes later, another car slammed into the back of Curry’s standstill car. No one suffered serious injuries in the incident. The California Highway Patrol said that everyone involved was wearing their seatbelts.

“Don’t need any reminders but All the Time God is Great and God is Great all the time! Appreciate all the texts,” Curry tweeted after news hit of the incident.

Police blamed slick roads from the rain for the first driver losing control and crashing into Curry, who is recovering from a strained groin injury and is expected to return to the basketball court during the Warriors’ upcoming five-game road trip.

“He’s anxious to get back,” head coach Steve Kerr said. “But he’s handled it very well, supporting his teammates, getting his rehab in every day, working really hard. So he’s handling it pretty much exactly as you would expect Steph to handle it.”

The California Highway Patrol shared a photo with Curry on the side of the road, with Curry smiling alongside three officers.